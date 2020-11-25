Insights on the Greenhouse Film Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greenhouse Film - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global greenhouse film market accounted for $7.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The increase in the area for greenhouse-protected cultivation and increased demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops are the major factors propelling the market growth. On the other hand, high cost of installation is hampering the market growth.

Greenhouse films are used to cover the frame of crops which are cultivated in the greenhouse. It provides the protection of crops from adverse weather conditions and suitable farming conditions. It protects from the weather condition such as heavy rain, strong wind, fluctuating temperature, and snow. The selection of film is based on the area where crops are cultivated and its weather requirement.



Based on the type, the Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it is used to manufacture thin films, general-purpose films, and high-barrier films. The vital features of LDPE that make it suitable for use in greenhouse films are low cost, high thickness, optical properties, and high resistance to sunlight and the external environment. The LDPE type offers advantages, such as increased clarity and ease of use, making it suitable for agricultural applications.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising population and it has improved the command for food, thus exerting pressure on agricultural yield. China is the most important producer and customer of greenhouse films in the region. India is an agriculture-based economy. In Japan, the demand for vegetables and flowers is being meet by crops cultivated in the greenhouse.



Some of the key players profiled in the Greenhouse Film Market include Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co. Ltd, Central Worldwide Co. Ltd, CharuAgroplast Private Limited, Essen Multipack, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FarmTek, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd, Lumite Inc., Polifilm Group, Berry Global, BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, RPC BPI Group, Plastika Kritis S.A., and RKW Hyplast NV.



