Insights on the Hemophilia Treatment Global Market to 2031 - Technological Advancements in the Treatment of Hemophilia are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemophilia Treatment Market By Type, By Drug Therapy: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemophilia treatment market was valued at $12,764.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $26,905.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Hemophilia is usually an inherited bleeding disorder, in which the blood does not clot properly. This can lead to spontaneous bleeding, followed by injuries or surgery. Blood contains many proteins called clotting factors, which can help stop the bleeding.

People with hemophilia have low levels of factor VIII or factor IX. The severity of hemophilia that a person has is determined by the amount of factor in the blood. Hemophilia is caused by a mutation or change, in one of the genes, that provides instructions for making the clotting factor proteins needed to form a blood clot.

There are two major types of hemophilia namely, hemophilia A and hemophilia B. The treatment of hemophilia involves replacement of missing blood clotting factor so that the blood can clot properly. This is done by infusion, in which the commercially prepared factor concentrates are administered through a vein. People with hemophilia can learn how to perform these infusions themselves so that they can stop bleeding episodes and, by performing the infusions on a regular basis can even prevent most bleeding episodes.



The major factors that drive the growth of the global hemophilia treatment market include, increase in the prevalence of hemophilia, technological advancements in the treatment of hemophilia, and favorable government initiatives for hemophilia management. In addition, increase in target population, increased diagnosis rate, and rise in the use of prophylactic treatment for hemophilia also propel the market growth.

However, high cost of hemophilia treatment, lack of medicines of hemophilia, and serious adverse effects associated with plasma derived products are expected to restrict the market growth. Conversely, the rise in the awareness about hemophilia in developing countries provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.



The hemophilia treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, drug therapy, and region. According to type, the market is divided into hemophilia A and hemophilia B. On the basis of drug therapy, the market is bifurcated into recombinant coagulation factor concentrates therapy, plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates therapy, non-factor replacement therapy, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major companies profiled in the report include, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, CSL Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Grifols S.A., Swedish Orphan Biovitrium AB, Octapharma AG, and Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hemophilia treatment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing hemophilia treatment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the hemophilia treatment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hemophilia treatment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: HEMOPHILIA TREATMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Hemophilia A

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Hemophilia B

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: HEMOPHILIA TREATMENT MARKET, BY DRUG THERAPY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Recombinant coagulation factor concentrates therapy

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates therapy

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Non-factor replacement therapy

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: HEMOPHILIA TREATMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Bayer AG

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 CSL Ltd. (CSL Behring)

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Grifols, S.A

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 Novo Nordisk A/S

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 octapharma ag

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 Pfizer Inc.

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company ltd

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wh8usg

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets