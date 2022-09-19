Insights on the High Performance Alloys Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Material, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Performance Alloys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high performance alloys market size reached US$ 8.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.96% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Also known as superalloys, high performance alloys have an austenitic face-centered cubic crystal structure with cobalt, nickel, or nickel-iron as the base alloying element. They exhibit excellent mechanical strength, superior functionality, and high corrosion and heat resistance compared to stainless steel. As a result, they find applications in atomic power, semiconductors, desalination, and solar and fuel cells around the world.

A considerable rise in the use of high performance alloys in the defense sector for enhancing operational efficiency represents one of the primary factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for next-generation aircraft and building fuel nozzles of jet engines in the aerospace industry. This, in turn, is positively driving the sales of high performance alloys across the globe.

Additionally, these alloys are used in industrial gas turbines as they help increase the overall performance. Furthermore, the market is driven by the rising utilization of high performance alloys in the oil and gas industry for onshore and offshore exploration, drilling, and production activities.

Besides this, due to the rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations implemented by governing agencies of numerous countries, there is a significant rise in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. Consequently, leading vehicle manufacturers are relying on high-performance alloys for reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. Other major factors anticipated to support the growth of the market include developments in aluminum and magnesium mining and increasing extraction of metals used for alloying.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alcoa Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Aperam S.A., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Haynes International Inc., Hitachi Metals Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.), Outokumpu Oyj, Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), The Timken Company, ThyssenKrupp AG and VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global high performance alloys market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global high performance alloys market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global high performance alloys market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global High Performance Alloys Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Non-ferrous Metal

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Platinum Group Metal

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Refractory

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Superalloys

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Aluminum

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Titanium

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Magnesium

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Aerospace

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Industrial Gas Turbine

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Oil and Gas

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Electrical and Electronics

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Alcoa Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Aperam S.A.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Carpenter Technology Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Haynes International Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Hitachi Metals Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Outokumpu Oyj

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 The Timken Company

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 ThyssenKrupp AG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

