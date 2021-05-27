Insights on the Home Healthcare Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Omron, Abbott and GE Healthcare Among Others

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Healthcare Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing innovations in-home healthcare products and services are likely to boost the market's growth. The reformation of healthcare is another vital driver for the market. Home services are more cost-effective than hospital care, increasing their preference under Medicare and Medicaid. Governments in several countries are encouraging the use of home healthcare for patients suffering from chronic illness. Hospital-at-home is one of the fastest-growing trends in several developed countries. For example, in late 2020, the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) launched a new hospital-at-home waiver to meet acute critical care capacity challenges, granting hospitals unprecedented flexibility to patients in their home settings.

Moreover, patient acuity levels are continuously rising, pushing agencies to offer more specialized services. Home services are utilized mainly by the older population, representing a significant proportion of the total patient population. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of home healthcare devices reported a boost with the increase in the severity of COVID-19 infections. Patients preferred to opt for home care for required health ailments, thereby influencing the growth of the home healthcare market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the home healthcare market during the forecast period:

Increasing Demand for Preventive Healthcare Devices

The Shift toward Patient-centric Model

On-demand Healthcare Services

Advances in Home Healthcare Product Technology

The study considers the global home healthcare market's present scenario and its market dynamics for 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

How big is the home healthcare industry? What is the home healthcare market growth? Which segment accounted for the largest home healthcare market share? What was the size of the US home healthcare market in 2020? Who are the key players in the home healthcare market?

