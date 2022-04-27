Insights on the Hot Melt Adhesives Global Market to 2026 - Demand for Sustainable Adhesives Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market (2021-2026) by Product, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is estimated to be USD 8.84 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.06 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%.



Key factors such as growing awareness to preserve the environment, increasing the demand for advanced products from various industries, and rising cognizance of hygiene products boost the market growth. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry and increasing healthcare expenditure provide growth opportunities to the market.



However, limited thermal resistance and availability of alternatives are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the complexity associated with the hard-to-bond substances and fluctuating raw materials prices is a major market challenge.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Jowat, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Exxon Mobil, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Wide Range of Applications

4.1.2 Increasing Replacement of Other Adhesive Technologies by HMAs

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complexity Associated with the Hard-to-Bond Substances

4.2.2 Limited Thermal Resistance

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Demand for Sustainable Adhesives

4.3.2 Potential in Packaging and Nonwoven Applications

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Availability of Alternatives

4.4.2 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

6.3 Styrenic Block Copolymers

6.4 Amorphous Poly-alphaolefin (APAO)

6.5 Polyurethane

6.6 Rubber

6.7 Polyolefin

6.8 Metallocene Polyolefin



7 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive & Transport

7.3 Consumer DIY

7.4 Packaging

7.5 Electronics

7.6 Footwear

7.7 Nonwoven Hygiene Products

7.8 Furniture & Woodwork

7.9 Bookbinding



8 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 America

8.2.1 Argentina

8.2.2 Brazil

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Chile

8.2.5 Colombia

8.2.6 Mexico

8.2.7 Peru

8.2.8 United States

8.2.9 Rest of Americas

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Austria

8.3.2 Belgium

8.3.3 Denmark

8.3.4 Finland

8.3.5 France

8.3.6 Germany

8.3.7 Italy

8.3.8 Netherlands

8.3.9 Norway

8.3.10 Poland

8.3.11 Russia

8.3.12 Spain

8.3.13 Sweden

8.3.14 Switzerland

8.3.15 United Kingdom

8.3.16 Rest of Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Egypt

8.4.2 Israel

8.4.3 Qatar

8.4.4 Saudi Arabia

8.4.5 South Africa

8.4.6 United Arab Emirates

8.4.7 Rest of MEA

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 Australia

8.5.2 Bangladesh

8.5.3 China

8.5.4 India

8.5.5 Indonesia

8.5.6 Japan

8.5.7 Malaysia

8.5.8 Philippines

8.5.9 Singapore

8.5.10 South Korea

8.5.11 Sri Lanka

8.5.12 Thailand

8.5.13 Taiwan

8.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 3M

10.2 Arkema

10.3 Ashland

10.4 Avery Dennison

10.5 BASF

10.6 Beardow & Adams

10.7 Bostik

10.8 Delo Industrial Adhesives

10.9 Dow Corning

10.10 Exxon Mobil

10.11 Focke Meler

10.12 H.B. Fuller

10.13 Henkel

10.14 Huntsman

10.15 Illinois Tool Works

10.16 Jowat

10.17 RPM International

10.18 Sika

10.19 Technical Adhesives

10.20 Wisdom Adhesives



11 Appendix



