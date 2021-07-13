Insights on the Hydraulic Cylinder Global Market to 2026 - by Function, Type, Bore Size, Application, End-use Industry and Region
Jul 13, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hydraulic cylinder market reached a value of US$ 14.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A hydraulic cylinder is a piece of subassembly equipment that is used to transfer unidirectional force through hydraulic systems. It consists of a cylindrical barrel, cylinder caps, piston, piston rods, seals and rings that are combined to form a closed circuit. It also has highly efficient power-to-size and power-to-weight ratios that enable variable speed control, automatic overload protection and positioning alterations. Owing to this, hydraulic cylinders find extensive applications across various industries, including aerospace & defense, manufacturing, construction, automotive and marine.
The growing construction and mining industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially across the emerging nations, hydraulic cylinders are increasingly being utilized in heavy machinery, including backhoes, trenchers, asphalt laying machines, concrete cutting saws and motor graders. Additionally, expansion in the aerospace and defense sectors is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These cylinders are used in aircraft to operate flaps, brakes and landing gear. They are also employed for thrust reversers, telehandlers, bomb loaders, automated pallet and personnel door systems in military equipment. The increasing mechanization and automation of agricultural equipment are also significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Farmers are increasingly replacing traditionally used manual equipment with hydraulic devices to enhance the overall efficiency of various agricultural operations. Other factors, including product innovations and implementation of favorable government policies to promote infrastructural development, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation, Enerpac Tool Group (Formerly Actuant Corporation), Hannon Hydraulics, HYDAC, JARP Industries, Kappa Engineering, KYB Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, SMC Corporation, Texas Hydraulics Inc., United Hydraulics, Wipro Enterprises, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global hydraulic cylinder market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the industry?
- Whas has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydraulic cylinder market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the function?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the bore size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global hydraulic cylinder market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Function
6.1 Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Tie-Rod Cylinders
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Welded Cylinders
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Telescopic Cylinders
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Mill-Type Cylinders
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Bore Size
8.1 <_0 />8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 50-150 MM
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 >150 MM
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Mobile
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Industrial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
10.1 Construction
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Aerospace & Defense
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Material Handling
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Agriculture
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Automotive
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Mining
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Oil & Gas
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 Marine
10.8.1 Market Trends
10.8.2 Market Forecast
10.9 Others
10.9.1 Market Trends
10.9.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Bosch Rexroth AG
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Eaton Corporation
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Enerpac Tool Group (Formerly Actuant Corporation)
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.5 Hannon Hydraulics
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 HYDAC
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.7 JARP Industries
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Kappa Engineering
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.9 KYB Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.10 Parker-Hannifin Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 SMC Corporation
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Texas Hydraulics Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13 United Hydraulics
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.14 Wipro Enterprises
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qoqrw7
