Insights on the Image Recognition Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Utilization of Image Recognition Technologies for Digital Marketing Applications Drives Growth

The global image recognition market size reached US$ 30.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 76.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.88% during 2021-2027.

The global image recognition market size reached US$ 30.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 76.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.88% during 2021-2027.

Image recognition refers to a technological solution used for identifying objects, people, places and actions in images. It utilizes machine vision technologies with predefined algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret a matrix of numerical values in a digital image.

The algorithm maps out a pattern or relationship in subsequent images to improve the accuracy of the results. Some of the commonly used algorithms include Principal Component Analysis (PCA), Scale-invariant Feature Transform (SIFT) and Speeded Up Robust Features (SURF).

These technologies are also used for performing machine-based visual tasks, such as labeling contents of images with meta-tags, performing image content search and guiding self-driving cars, autonomous robots and accident avoidance systems.



Rapid digitization across industries, along with the widespread adoption of AI-based systems, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing utilization of image recognition technologies for digital marketing applications is providing a thrust to the market growth. E-commerce service providers integrate their application's programming interface with the image recognition tools to assist with the monitoring of return on investment (RoI) and enhancing brand productivity.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the improvements in AI, big data and machine learning (ML) systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. This enables law enforcement agencies to run visual analytics for biometric scanning machines, pedestrian recognition and vehicle tracking.

Other factors, including significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Attrasoft Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (Qualcomm Incorporated), Slyce Inc. and Wikitude GmbH.



