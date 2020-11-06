Insights on the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Global Market to 2027 - Featuring 3M, BASF & Clariant Among Others
Nov 06, 2020, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industrial Cleaning is projected to reach US$65.5 billion by 2025, driven by the growing focus shed on maintaining clean and healthy work environments as manufacturing companies seek to increase worker productivity and well-being and enhance manufacturing quality and standards. Build-up of dirt, chemicals, solvents, mold, pathogens and other pollutants in plant floors can pose serious health hazards for workers, costing manufacturing companies billions of dollars in lost productivity and health reimbursements for sick or ill workers.
In addition to worker health, manufacturing machines and equipment are also prone to failures and breakdowns when regular cleaning is not undertaken. Cleaning of industrial equipment reduces wear and tear and protects capital investments. Given of importance of cleaning and decontamination, a growing number of companies are investing in professional cleaning services and products. In an industrial setting cleaning is most often required in plant floor, assembly lines, air ducts, exhaust pipes, dust collectors, hood exhaust systems, heat exchanger and tube cleaning, vessel and tank cleaning, chemical cleanup, among numerous others. Benefits of regular cleaning and decontamination include maximum worker productivity, reduced machine downtime, reduced risk of infections, and elimination of contaminants in manufactured products, and higher profit turnover. Depending upon the application area several types of chemical solvents are available in the market including oxygenated solvents, hydrocarbon solvents (aliphatic solvents, aromatic solvents), halogenated solvents, surfactants, pH regulators, among others.
A key trend in the market is the growing replacement of petroleum-based solvents with greener alternatives with eco-friendly benefits. Stringent VOC emission regulations, growing corporate environmental stewardship and growing body of evidence from scientific studies linking toxic, mainstream chemicals with asthma, cancer and increased birth defects, are key factors driving the migration towards greener products. Benefits of Green Industrial Cleaning include ensures conformance to air quality & other environmental standards; they are free from antibacterial ingredients and carry reduced risk of bacterial resistance to antibiotics; and organic and natural ingredients are cost effective & sustainable.
To ensure biodegradability, manufacturers are replacing diethanolamine, terpenes, triclosan with baking soda, vinegar and lemon juice. The United States and Europe represent the largest markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.1%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 6.5% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the countrys well developed industrial sector ranging from petroleum, chemical, power, machinery, coal, factories, food, textile, and warehouses, among others. This together with the industrys focus on operational excellence is spurring opportunities in this market. The focus on regular maintenance and affordable cleaning has already help shape a massive cleaning service market in the country. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 5.6% CAGR led by India, and other Southeast Asian countries.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- Croda International Plc.
- Diversey, Inc.
- Dow, Inc.
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Huntsman Corporation
- Kao Chemicals Europe. S. L.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Neos Company Limited
- Pilot Chemical Company
- Quaker Chemical Corporation
- Solvay S. A.
- Spartan Chemical Co., Inc.
- Stepan Company
- WVT Industries N. V. (Belgium).
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Industrial Cleaning: An Introduction
- A Prelude to Key Ingredients of Industrial Cleaning Products
- Chelating Agents
- Solvents
- Surfactants
- pH Regulators
- Industrial Cleaning: Macro Industry Overview
- Outlook
- Widespread Opportunities in Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare, and Retail & Food Service Sectors
- Surfactants Hold Dominant Share
- Regional Landscape
- Asia-Pacific Evolves as Most Important Market
- Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities
- Competition: A Fragmented Market
- Industrial Cleaning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industrial Cleaning Products: Protecting Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency
- Stringent Regulations Concerning Hygiene Drives Growth in the Market
- Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) - Professional Cleaning Industry's Leading Certification Provider
- Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS)
- The ISSA Clean Standards
- State of the Manufacturing Industry Lays Foundation for Industrial Cleaners Growth
- Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment
- Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment
- Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption
- Food Services Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand
- High Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects
- Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Vital Role of Green Cleaning Solutions in Hospitality Industry
- Cleaning Ensures Increase of Product Lifetime within Electronics Manufacturing Industry
- Residues Adversely Impact Reliability and Operation of Electronic Device
- Cleaning Process a Must, Despite Advances in Novel Technologies
- With Eco-Friendly Fad Gathering Pace, Electronic Manufactures Turn to Safer Alternatives
- Rise in Demand for High-Performance Products
- Enactment of Stringent Environmental Regulations Fuels Demand for Green Chemicals
- Green Cleaning Products Display Impressive Growth
- Cost-Effective Products Gain Demand
- Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies Enter the Fray
- Trends Impacting Commercial Cleaning Industry
- Robots and Digital Machines Bring About a Paradigm Shift
- Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Industry
- Adoption of Safe Sanitary Practices Eliminates Spread of Harmful Bacteria
- An Overview of Cost and Opportunity Indicators Impacting Cleaning Franchise Businesses
- Challenges Facing the Cleaning Industry
- Green Cleaning Products: Are they Safe for Real?
- Highly Competitive Cleaning Solution Providers Present Challenges for the Sector
- Innovations and Advancements
- A Glance at Early and Modern Cleaning Innovations
- Innovative Technologies and Approaches in the Cleaning Industry
- Rapid Advancements in Cleaning Technology Positively Impacting the Industry
- Green Cleaning: An Important Trend
- Environmentally Friendly and Green Commercial Cleaning Innovations
- Evolving IoT, Robotics and AI Technologies Pep Up the Industrial Cleaning Market
- Disruptive Cleaning Products - Result of Legislations?
- Select Equipment and Products for Industrial Cleaning Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 31
