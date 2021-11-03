Insights on the Industrial Flooring Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 4M Europe, Akzo Nobel and East Coast Flooring Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Flooring Market Research Report by Product, Material, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Flooring Market size was estimated at USD 7,252.50 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 7,928.24 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% reaching USD 12,608.92 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial Flooring Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial Flooring Market, including 4m Europe, Acrylicon, Akzo Nobel N.V., Applied Flooring, Armstrong Flooring, Inc., AVCON Technics Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd., Cornerstone Flooring, Don Construction Products Ltd., East Coast Flooring Ltd., Elite Crete Systems, Fosroc, Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Mapei U.K. Ltd., Marvel Vinyls Limited, MBCC Group, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Plexi-Chemie Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Sika AG, Stonhard, Teknos Group, Twintec Group Limited, and Viacor Polymer GmBH.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Flooring Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial Flooring Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Flooring Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Flooring Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Flooring Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Industrial Flooring Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Flooring Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Surge in demand from food and beverage industry globally

5.2.2. Increasing awareness on benefits of industrial flooring

5.2.3. Potential demand owing to periodic wear and tear across end-use industries

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Strict mandates on VOC emissions

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Emerging popularity of eco-friendly bio-based flooring and high performance of polyaspartic coatings

5.4.2. Ongoing new applications in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. High cost involved compared to traditional flooring



6. Industrial Flooring Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Heavy Duty

6.3. Light Duty

6.4. Medium Duty



7. Industrial Flooring Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Anhydrite

7.3. Concrete

7.4. Epoxy

7.5. Methyl Methacrylate

7.6. Polyaspartic



8. Industrial Flooring Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aircraft

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Chemical & Pharmaceutical

8.5. Energy & Power

8.6. Food & Beverage

8.7. Healthcare



9. Americas Industrial Flooring Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Industrial Flooring Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial Flooring Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 4m Europe

13.2. Acrylicon

13.3. Akzo Nobel N.V.

13.4. Applied Flooring

13.5. Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

13.6. AVCON Technics Pvt. Ltd.

13.7. BASF SE

13.8. Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd.

13.9. Cornerstone Flooring

13.10. Don Construction Products Ltd.

13.11. East Coast Flooring Ltd.

13.12. Elite Crete Systems

13.13. Fosroc, Inc.

13.14. Lubrizol Corporation

13.15. Mapei U.K. Ltd.

13.16. Marvel Vinyls Limited

13.17. MBCC Group

13.18. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

13.19. Plexi-Chemie Inc.

13.20. PPG Industries, Inc.

13.21. RPM International Inc.

13.22. Sherwin-Williams Company

13.23. Sika AG

13.24. Stonhard

13.25. Teknos Group

13.26. Twintec Group Limited

13.27. Viacor Polymer GmBH



14. Appendix

