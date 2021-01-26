Insights on the Industrial Furnace Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Featuring Carbolite Gero, International Thermal Systems & Ipsen International Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Furnace Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global industrial furnace market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global industrial furnace market to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on the industrial furnace market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on the industrial furnace market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial furnace market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is the collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial furnace market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The emergence of industry 4.0, technological advancement, and rising automation in the metal and mining industry

Increasing demand for the use of electrically operated industrial furnace

2) Restraints

The industrial furnace doesn't require frequent replacement owing to its long lifespan may hamper the demand

3) Opportunities

Integration of internet of things by in manufacturing offering improved efficiency in operation

Segment Covered

The global industrial furnace market is segmented on the basis of furnace type, and end-user.



The Global Industrial Furnace Market by Furnace Type

Gas/fuel Operated

Electrically Operated

The Global Industrial Furnace Market by End-user

Metals & Mining

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial furnace market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial furnace market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial furnace market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industrial Furnace Market Highlights

2.2. Industrial Furnace Market Projection

2.3. Industrial Furnace Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Industrial Furnace Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Industrial Furnace Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Furnace Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Industrial Furnace Market



4. Industrial Furnace Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Industrial Furnace Market by Furnace Type

5.1. Gas/fuel Operated

5.2. Electrically Operated



6. Global Industrial Furnace Market by End-user

6.1. Metals & Mining

6.2. Transportation

6.3. Oil & Gas

6.4. Chemicals

6.5. Others



7. Global Industrial Furnace Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Industrial Furnace Market by Furnace Type

7.1.2. North America Industrial Furnace Market by End-user

7.1.3. North America Industrial Furnace Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Industrial Furnace Market by Furnace Type

7.2.2. Europe Industrial Furnace Market by End-user

7.2.3. Europe Industrial Furnace Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Furnace Market by Furnace Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Furnace Market by End-user

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Industrial Furnace Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Industrial Furnace Market by Furnace Type

7.4.2. RoW Industrial Furnace Market by End-user

7.4.3. RoW Industrial Furnace Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Industrial Furnace Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Carbolite Gero Limited

8.2.2. International Thermal Systems LLC

8.2.3. Ipsen International GmbH

8.2.4. NUTEC Group

8.2.5. SECO/WARWICK S.A.

8.2.6. Thermal Product Solutions

8.2.7. Epcon Industrial Systems

8.2.8. Gasbarre Products, Inc.

8.2.9. ANDRITZ AG

8.2.10. Others



