Insights on the Industrial Workwear Global Market to 2027 - Rising Consumer Awareness of Workplace Safety is Driving Growth

Growing job prospects and developments in end-user industries, such as manufacturing, are expected to drive the demand for industrial workwear.

Also, the target market is anticipated to reflect growth due to several factors, such as investments in fabric production, product research, and development. The demand for industrial workwear is rising across the world across diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, biotechnology, and chemicals.

Key Highlights

The growth in the organized manufacturing sector is anticipated to accelerate further the entry and expansion of multi-national companies (MNCs).

Recycled polyester workwear is giving plastic waste a second purpose. Recycled polyester is made from 100% PET plastic bottles.

Sustainable workwear is a significant step in decreasing waste; hence, most manufacturers participate in it.

In the future, the demand and behavior of consumers are expected to become more complex, more technology-oriented, and more challenging to predict.

New technologies such as mobile payment infrastructure and virtual fashion shows could help customize changes by reducing waste and extending the product lifecycle.

Market Opportunities and Drivers

Increasing Product Innovation with Latest Technologies



The average workplace has experienced changes in the last few decades. The growth of the industrial workwear market is supported by the rising trends toward product and technological innovation.

The demand for lighter workwear has risen due to the increasing focus on safety, durability, and comfortability. Hence, the industry players are incorporating better properties in their fabrics such as stretch & flex along with garment softness and breathability to improve the comfort of the wearer.



Sustainable Workwear



Presently, the clothing industry is embracing recycled clothing from plastic bottles. Hence, manufacturers are committed to providing comfortable and sustainable workwear for the environment.

Recycled polyester workwear is giving plastic waste a second purpose. Loop Workwear, a manufacturer in the industrial workwear market, is committed to providing corporate workwear that reflects its brand image and suits the working environment. It formed a range of workwear solutions that are all either compostable or biodegradable or produced from a 100% recycled substance.



Stringent Regulatory Standards



Stringent regulations concerning industrial workwear have been practiced for many years in various countries to protect workers against injuries and other hazards at the workplace. In addition, several government regulations and instructions by local authorities in different countries have increased the demand for protective clothing worldwide, boosting the industrial workwear market growth.



Market Challenges

Lack of Enforcement of Stringent Safety Standards



The lack of enforcement of stringent safety standards across several countries globally is expected to hinder the growth of the industrial workwear market. Implications of safety standards differ from country to country. Similar safety situations might not exist in other regions, regardless of regulatory frameworks. Therefore, a lack of awareness about safety standards and the implementation of strict safety standards across numerous developing countries is expected to restrain the industrial workwear industry.

Competitive Analysis

The industrial workwear market is highly fragmented, with many medium and large enterprises. The more prominent players are expected to dominate the global industrial workwear market with their high-volume product lines, which have helped offset the cost variations.

The industry is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Further, as international players would increase their footprint in the industry, regional vendors are expected to face challenges concerning the large customer base and variety in clothing for global industrial sectors. The industry competition is projected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions and M&As.



Key Vendors

3M

Milwaukee Tool

Carhartt

Bulwark Protection

Sellstrom

NSA-National Safety Apparel

Pyramex

Ergodyne

ERB Safety

Cintas

LH Workwear

Delta Plus

Ballyclare

Bennett Safetywear

Asatex

Alexandra

Sanctum Work Wear

Wenaas

DEWALT

Mallory

Global Glove and Safety

Sioen

Robert Bosch

Makita

MSA

Hultafors Group

Benchmark

Kolossus

Some of the key developments in the global industrial workwear market are listed as follows:

In May 2018 , National Safety Apparel (NSA) Acquired Rubin Brothers, a Chicago -based safety clothing producer, including its Union Line brand.

, National Safety Apparel (NSA) Acquired Rubin Brothers, a -based safety clothing producer, including its Union Line brand. In November 2021 , Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on the lower midmarket, invested in RefrigiWear ( Dahlonega, GA , US), which makes protective industrial workwear for indoor and outdoor use in sub-freezing temperatures and inclement weather environments. RefrigiWear's products include outerwear, coveralls, bibs, pants, and protective handwear and footwear.

, Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on the lower midmarket, invested in RefrigiWear ( , US), which makes protective industrial workwear for indoor and outdoor use in sub-freezing temperatures and inclement weather environments. RefrigiWear's products include outerwear, coveralls, bibs, pants, and protective handwear and footwear. In December 2021 , BaltCap invested in Weekend (Tormi, Estonia ), an omnichannel platform for apparel and footwear. BaltCap is a private equity fund manager in the Baltic states.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the industrial workwear market?

2. What is the projected market size of the global industrial workwear market by 2027?

3. What is the growth rate of the global industrial workwear market?

4. Which region dominates the global industrial workwear market?

5. What are the primary trends in the industrial workwear market?

6. Who are the key players in the global industrial workwear market?



