Insights on the Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Global Market to 2031 - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

The report on the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market. Key players operating in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the sales/revenue generated by intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) device manufacturers across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the key trends in the intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices segment will have the highest revenue globally in 2031 and which segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Regulatory Scenario by Region/globally

5.3. Pricing Analysis

5.4. Installed Base (volume) Data for key Products/Brands by Company

5.5. Key Industry Events (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, etc.)

5.6. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (Value Chain and Short / Mid / Long Term Impact)



6. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2031

6.3.1. IVUS Consoles (Value & Volume)

6.3.1.1. Integrated System

6.3.1.2. Cart System

6.3.2. IVUS Catheters (Value & Volume)

6.3.2.1. IVUS Transducers

6.3.2.2. IVUS Accessories

6.4. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Attractiveness, by Product



7. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

7.3.1. Coronary Diagnosis

7.3.2. Coronary Intervention

7.3.3. Coronary Research

7.3.4. Non-coronary /Peripheral Applications

7.4. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Attractiveness, by Application



8. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Specialty Clinics

8.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3.4. Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3.5. Research Institutes

8.4. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Attractiveness, by End-user



9. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Attractiveness, by Country



10. North America Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Latin America Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Company Profiles

15.1.1. Axle International

15.1.1.1. Company Overview

15.1.1.2. Company Financials

15.1.1.3. Growth Strategies

15.1.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.1.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

15.1.2.1. Company Overview

15.1.2.2. Company Financials

15.1.2.3. Growth Strategies

15.1.2.4. SWOT Analysis

15.1.3. Infraredx, Inc.

15.1.3.1. Company Overview

15.1.3.2. Company Financials

15.1.3.3. Growth Strategies

15.1.3.4. SWOT Analysis

15.1.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.1.4.1. Company Overview

15.1.4.2. Company Financials

15.1.4.3. Growth Strategies

15.1.4.4. SWOT Analysis

15.1.5. Terumo Corporation

15.1.5.1. Company Overview

15.1.5.2. Company Financials

15.1.5.3. Growth Strategies

15.1.5.4. SWOT Analysis

15.1.6. Siemens Healthineers AG

15.1.6.1. Company Overview

15.1.6.2. Company Financials

15.1.6.3. Growth Strategies

15.1.6.4. SWOT Analysis

15.1.7. Conavi Medical Inc.

15.1.7.1. Company Overview

15.1.7.2. Company Financials

15.1.7.3. Growth Strategies

15.1.7.4. SWOT Analysis

15.1.8. ACIST Medical Systems

15.1.8.1. Company Overview

15.1.8.2. Company Financials

15.1.8.3. Growth Strategies

15.1.8.4. SWOT Analysis



