Insights on the Investment Casting Global Market to 2027 - by Process Type, Material, Application and Region

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global investment casting market reached a value of US$ 15.3 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 19.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.78% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Investment casting, or lost-wax casting, refers to an industrial manufacturing process that involves dipping of wax patterns or structures into the slurry of refractory material to form a ceramic, plaster or plastic shell. The wax pattern is further melted into a furnace and metal is poured into the shell to create a casting. This process is commonly used to manufacture machinery components, automotive components, turbine blades, dental fixtures, etc. It minimizes the wastage of energy, material and subsequent machining and aids in creating intricate designs with accurate and smooth finishing. As a result, this process finds extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, military, medical and oil and gas.



Investment Casting Market Trends

Significant growth in the aviation and aerospace industry in recent years is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. In line with this, investment casting processes are extensively used in the manufacturing of military aircraft, jets, launch vehicles, helicopters, and commercial transport vehicles. Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness and enhanced focus on sustainable development are also driving the market growth. The wax used for investment casting is usually melted and reused for manufacturing components of different shapes and sizes.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as improvements in casting processes through simulations and the utilization of metal additive manufacturing practices, all-in-one 3D printing, X-ray defect detection and casting and forging techniques, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These processes aid in the production of cost-effective, stable and structurally durable products. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcoa Corporation, CIREX bv (Signicast Corporation), Dongfeng Metal Products Co. Ltd., Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd., Impro, MetalTek, Milwaukee Precision Casting, Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd., Ningbo Wanguan, Precision Castparts Corporation, RLM Industries, Taizhou Xinyu Precision Casting Co. Ltd. and Zollern.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global investment casting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global investment casting market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global investment casting market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Investment Casting Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Process Type

6.1 Sodium Silicate Process

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Superalloys

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Steel

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Aluminum

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Titanium

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aerospace & Military

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Oil and Gas

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Energy

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Medical

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Alcoa Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 CIREX bv (Signicast Corporation)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Dongfeng Metal Products Co. Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Impro

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 MetalTek

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Milwaukee Precision Casting

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Ningbo Wanguan

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Precision Castparts Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 RLM Industries

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Taizhou Xinyu Precision Casting Co. Ltd.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Zollern

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj2yz3

