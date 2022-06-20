Insights on the Laser Capture Microdissection Global Market to 2027 - by Product, System Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Capture Microdissection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laser capture microdissection market reached a value of US$ 119.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 232.1 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Laser capture microdissection (LCM) is a high-resolution method of isolating cells from their surrounding tissues using a laser beam and direct microscopic visualization. It relies on ultraviolet (UV), infrared, and immunofluorescence laser beams to harvest pure enriched cell populations from tissue, blood, and semen samples. It accurately differentiates between normal and abnormal cells to investigate subcellular profiles. It is used on formalin-fixed, paraffin wax-embedded, frozen, and cytologic specimens for studying gene expression and detecting cancer. In addition, it finds application in academic and government research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), proteomics, and hospitals for next-generation and sanger sequencing.



Laser Capture Microdissection Market Trends:

The growing utilization of molecular analysis in a bioscience research laboratory, along with the expanding healthcare industry, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, as LCM allows precise vivo examination of cell populations, such as malignant cells of Hodgkin's disease and carcinoma in situ with sensitive analytical techniques, its sales are rising across the globe.

Additionally, there is an increase in healthcare expenditure and research and development (R&D) funding by governments of several countries. This, along with the escalating demand for LCM in forensic science and molecular biology centers to obtain interpretable DNA profiles, is stimulating the market growth. Besides this, LCM is utilized for establishing genetic fingerprints of specific pathological lesions and malignant neoplasms to identify new diagnostic and prognostic markers. It also helps provide individualized treatment of tumor, which is positively influencing the market.

Furthermore, key market players are introducing enhanced LCM technologies equipped with immunofluorescence laser diodes for improved biomarker discovery and cancer chemoprevention, which is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AnaPath Services GmbH (ST Pharm Co. Ltd), Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Caresbio Laboratory LLC, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Carl Zeiss AG), Epistem Ltd, Fluidigm Corporation, Gnome Diagnostics LLC, HUBNER Photonics, Leica Microsystems GmbH (Danaher Corporation), Molecular Machines & Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and VitroVivo Biotech.



