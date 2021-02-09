Insights on the Latent TB Detection Global Market to 2027 - by Test, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latent TB Detection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Test (Tuberculin Skin Test (TST) and Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA)); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Laboratories, and Others) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global latent TB market is expected to reach $1,684.86 million in 2027 from $1,131.82 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020-2027. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of tuberculosis and government initiatives to promote tuberculosis detection. However, multi drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) is likely to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.



Based on test, the latent TB detection market was segmented into tuberculin skin test (TST) and interferon gamma released assay (IGRA). In 2019, the tuberculin skin test (TST) segment accounted for the highest share in the market and is likely to retain its dominant share. The TST results are obtained in around 48-72 hours. Reading the presence or absence as well as the amount of in duration known as localized swelling does the reading of the test. Although TST is a basic test performed in high volumes, the inaccuracy in detection is likely to hamper the growth of the segment during the coming years. On the other hand, the interferon gamma released assay (IGRA) is expected to witness fastest growth in the market owing to the accuracy obtained through these tests.



Tuberculosis (TB) can stay dormant for years before developing into an active TB disease. This condition is known as latent TB. Diagnosis of latent TB is imperative, as it will develop into infectious TB disease when the immune system becomes weak. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that a total of 1.4 million people died from TB in 2019, making TB one of the top 10 causes of mortality in the world. The data also stated that in 2019 TB affected 10 million people in the world, of which 56% were adult males, 32% were adult females, and 12% were children. The disease is prevalent in all age groups worldwide. Furthermore, according to the Global Health Education (GHE), a UK-based registered charity, the high TB burden countries accounted for 86% of the estimated cases worldwide. India, Indonesia, China, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and South Africa are among the countries that are highly affected with TB. Therefore, the high prevalence of TB is driving the need for TB tests, in turn, propelling the growth of the latent TD detection market.



The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan (China). The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened the national TB programs worldwide. The WHO have also notified that pandemic is threatening to reverse global progress against tuberculosis. The COVID-19 response has affected multiple sectors of public health, recommended preventive screening, and clinical care around the globe.



QIAGEN, BioMeriux S.A., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., BD, ARKRAY, Inc., Abbott, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Oxford Immunotec Ltd, Lionex GmbH are among the leading companies in the latent TB detection market.



