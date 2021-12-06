Insights on the Laundry Dryer Global Market to 2030 - Increase in Sustainability Efforts by Dryer Manufacturers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laundry Dryer Market by Type, Capacity, Technology, Application and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial establishments like hotels, hospitals, laundry service providers extensively use laundry dryers in their day to day operations. Hotels and hospitals utilize many sheets, pillowcases, curtains, and blankets in a day. They need to be washed and dried daily as they have limited supply of these types of beddings. It is essential for these establishments to make sure that the beddings and other items like clothing and toiletries are properly washed and dries, and also that the process in quick and efficient. Hence they make use of dryers to save time and obtain the best results.

There are also professional laundry services that take care of cleaning clothes for their customers. These types of establishments also make use of laundry dryers regularly in their services. There is a rise in the number of these establishments and this rise is expected to grow during the future. Expansion of hospitality industry along with proliferation of laundry services conglomerate to provide opportunities for market expansion in coming years.



Laundry dryers are different from washing machines. Washing machines are for removing the dirt and grime form the clothing, while dryers are used for removing the moisture form the clothes after they have been washed in order to make them dry. However, there are certain machines available that combine the functionalities of washers and dryers in to one machine.

These types of machines are popular amongst people who have small homes or do not want to purchase two separate machines for washing and drying their clothes. These types of machines are especially popular in many Asian countries where they have been used for very long periods of time. As the availability of these machines increases, they can become a viable substitute for washer and dryers that are separate. Such combo washers and dryers poses a major challenge for the laundry dryer market.



The global laundry dryer market is analyzed on the basis of its prospects and future growth rate. The report highlights numerous factors that influence the growth of the global laundry dryer market. These include market forecast, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and role of key players operating in the market. The report is analyzed by type, which includes gas and electric.

The report also segments the market on the basis of capacity, mainly upto 8 kg, 8 kg to 15 kg, and above 15 kg. By technology, the market is studied across vented and condensed. Depending on the application, the market is divided into residential and commercial. Depending on the sales channel, the market is studied across offline channels and online channels. Furthermore, it includes revenue generated from the sales of laundry dryers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major players profiled for in the laundry dryer market analysis include Alliance Laundry Systems Llc, BOSCH, Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, Havells India Limited, IFB Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung, Sears Holdings, and Whirlpool Corporation. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Toshiba, Sharp, Panasonic Corp, Godrej Group, Hitachi Appliances Inc., Candy Group, GD Midea Holding Co. Ltd., and Sharp.



