Insights on the Li-Fi Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Application, Transmission Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Li-Fi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Li-Fi market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 45% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Light fidelity (Li-Fi), or visible light communication (VLC), refers to a wireless optical networking technology that utilizes light to transfer data at high speeds. It uses the visible light spectrum, ultraviolet (UV) and infrared radiations (IR). The system operates through light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and microcontrollers that trigger the conversion of light waves into electric signals. These signals are then received by photodetectors that interpret the changes in light intensity as data. This technology can connect remote and distant terrains across vast areas that cannot be reached through optical fibers, owing to which it finds extensive applications across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, electronics, information technology (IT) and defense.



The primary factors driving the market growth include hyper-urbanization and the increasing construction of smart cities across the globe. Furthermore, widespread adoption of cloud computing, big data tools and multi-tier data center architectures across industries is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used alternatives, such as Wi-Fi, Li-Fi systems offer massive bandwidth spectrum, higher speeds, enhanced data security and minimal network and radio interference. Additionally, the increasing adoption of automated systems across residential and commercial sectors is creating lucrative opportunities for the industry players for business expansion. The growing applications of indoor location-based services, such as smart car parking, smart lighting, health monitoring, logistics and shopping assistance have increased the demand for high-speed data communication systems. Other factors, including the rising need for advancements in the existing technologies, lowering prices of LED systems and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being FSOna Networks Corp, General Electric Co., LG Innotek, Lightpointe Communications, Lucibel, LVX System, Oledcomm, Philips, PureLi-Fi Ltd., Semicon Light Company, Sunpartner Technologies, Wipro LLC, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global Li-Fi market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Li-Fi market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transmission type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global Li-Fi market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Li-Fi Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 LED Lamps

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Optical Sensor

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Microcontroller

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Indoor Networking

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 LBS (Location Based Services)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 In-Flight Communication and Entertainment

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Underwater Communication

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Transmission Type

8.1 Unidirectional

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Bidirectional

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Retail

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Consumer Electronics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Automotive and Transportation

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Defense and Security

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 FSOna Networks Corp

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 General Electric Co.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Lightpointe Communications Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Lucibel

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 LVX System

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Oledcomm

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Philips

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 PureLi-Fi Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Semicon Light Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Sunpartner Technologies

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Wipro LLC

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4gkqk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

