Insights on the Liquid Carton Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Tetra Laval, Refresco Group and Ferd Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Carton Market (Aseptic and Fresh): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid carton market by value is forecasted to reach US$16.62 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 3.10% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the global liquid carton market has been supported by rising disposable income, increasing urban population, increased consumption of packaged beverages, growing health & wellness spending, convenience and distribution efficiency, longer shelf life, and sustainable alternative. However, the market growth would be challenged by a surge in usage of alternative packaging material and reduced milk consumption.

The global liquid carton market can be categorized into the following segments: Aseptic and Fresh. In 2020, the dominant share of the global liquid carton market was held by aseptic, followed by fresh. The global liquid carton market by type can also be categorized into the following segments: brick liquid carton, gable top carton and shaped liquid carton. In 2020, the dominant share was held by the brick liquid carton segment. This was followed by gable top carton and shaped liquid carton.

The liquid carton market can be segmented into the following regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Americas and Middle East & North Africa. In 2020, the dominant share was held by Asia Pacific. This was followed by Europe, Americas and Middle East & North Africa. The liquid carton market is expected to grow fastest in the Asia Pacific region as it holds huge prospects of expansion. Rapid urbanization along with increasing population are the key factors influencing growth in the Asia Pacific liquid carton market.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Liquid Carton Market.

The major regional markets for Liquid Carton Market ( Asia Pacific , Europe , Americas and Middle East & North Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , Americas and & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Tetra Laval Group, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Refresco Group B.V., SIG Combibloc Group AG, Ferd Group and Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Liquid Carton Market by Value

3.2 Global Liquid Carton Market by Volume

3.3 Global Liquid Carton Market by Segment

3.3.1 Global Liquid Carton Market Value by Segment

3.3.2 Global Aseptic Liquid Carton Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Fresh Liquid Carton Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Liquid Carton Market by Type

3.5 Global Liquid Carton Market by Region

3.6 Global Liquid Carton Market Volume by Segment

3.6.1 Global Liquid Carton Market Volume by Segment

3.6.2 Global Aseptic Liquid Carton Market Forecast by Volume

3.6.3 Global Fresh Liquid Carton Market Forecast by Volume

3.7 Global Liquid Carton Market Volume by End Use

3.7.1 Global Aseptic Liquid Carton Market Volume by End Use

3.7.2 Global Fresh Liquid Carton Market Volume by End Use

3.8 Global Liquid Carton Market Volume by Region

4. Regional Market

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Rise in Disposable Income

5.1.3 Increased Consumption of Packaged Beverages

5.1.4 Growing Health & Wellness Spending

5.1.5 Convenience and Distribution Efficiency

5.1.6 Longer Shelf Life

5.1.7 Sustainable Alternative

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increased Consumption of Milk Alternatives

5.2.2 Surge in Consumption of Ready to Drink Beverages

5.2.3 Innovative and Attractive Packaging

5.2.4 Expansion of Different Industries

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Surge in Usage of Alternative Packaging Material

5.3.2 Reduced Milk Consumption

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Competitive Positioning- Key Players

6.1.4 Market Share - Key Players

6.1.5 Global Aseptic Liquid Carton Market Share by Region - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Tetra Laval Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 SIG Combibloc Group AG

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Refresco Group B.V.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Ferd Group

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

