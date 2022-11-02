Insights on the Live Cell Imaging Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Merck and Zeiss Among Others

Nov 02, 2022, 11:15 ET
Live cell imaging is one of the popular techniques for studying live cells and investigating the biological processes in real-time. It utilizes time-lapse microscopy and careful preparation of living cell environments that have made it easier to observe cell-to-cell interactions and study the behavior of single cells and related changes within the cell. In 2021, North America accounted for the highest share of the global live cell imaging market.
Live cell imaging has revolutionized studying cells, processes, and molecular interactions. Imaging techniques for living cells allow scientists to study cell structures and processes in real-time and over time. Such factors have significantly impacted the growth of the market. A few of the most widespread applications include examining the structural components of a cell, the dynamic studying processes, and the localization of molecules.
Market Trends and Drivers
Rising Target Patient Population
Live cell imaging is a vital tool in the study of cancer biology. Although high-resolution imaging is indispensable for studying genetic and cell signaling changes in underlying cancer, live cell imaging is essential for a deeper understanding of the function and disease mechanisms.
Around 400,000 children develop cancer every year. Developed and emerging countries are facing the burden of communicable diseases. Most developing countries get exposed due to several factors that include demographic, socio-economic, and geographic conditions. Hence, the growing number of deaths and chronic conditions drive the live cell imaging market.
Deep Learning & Artificial Intelligence
The role of Artificial intelligence (AI) in life science is rapidly expanding and holds great potential for microscopy. In the past, the power of microscopy for supporting or disproving scientific hypotheses got limited by scale, and the time associated with quantifying, capturing, and analyzing large numbers of images was often prohibitive. Recently,
AI has made fast inroads into many scientific fields and the world of microscopy. AI-based self-learning microscopy shows the potential to produce high throughput image analysis that is more effortless and less time-consuming. Newer AI technology allows better visualization of unlabeled live cells over a prolonged period.
Increase in Funding for Cell & Gene Therapy
The demand for regenerative medicine has increased across developed countries, and investments in cell & gene therapy have grown drastically in recent years. The public and private sectors are at the forefront of funding cell and gene therapy developers.
Recently, many government organizations and private firms have started funding many biotech start-ups and research institutes that invest in the R&D of cell and gene therapy products. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicines, there was a 164% jump in funding for cell & gene therapy in 2019 compared to 2017.
Advancements & Newer Imaging Techniques
Live cell imaging arises from scientific interest coupled with imaging and labeling technology improvements. Putting together various technological advancements with biological interests gives scientists many more ways to use live cell imaging. In particular, exciting progress in probe development has enabled a broad array of nucleic acids, proteins, glycans, lipids, ions, metabolites, and other targets to be labeled. Many recent advancements in microscopic technologies use software that enables a better quantitative image analysis of label-free images.
Also, current microscopy techniques limit the quantity and quality of information available to researchers and clinicians and harm the living cells during long-term studies. Hence new imaging technologies are being developed to overcome various limitations. These advancements will help towards future market growth. For instance, the progress of combining 3D fluorescence imaging and holotomography microscopy has overcome some limitations.
Growing Research-based Activities
In the past two decades, the spending on R&D and the introduction of newer drugs have increased rapidly. In 2019, the pharma industry spent around $83 billion on R&D. From 2010 to 2019, the number of novel drugs were approved, whose sales increased by 60% compared with the previous decade, with a peak of 59 new drugs approved in 2018. The rising amount of R&D expenditure and the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector has led to the significant growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The leading players in the market are implementing various strategies such as marketing and promotional activities, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and approvals. Also, high R&D investments and boosting distribution networks have helped companies enhance their market share and presence.
The global live cell imaging market includes global and regional players. Major players contributing to the market's significant shares include Agilent, Bruker, Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Other prominent players in the market include Axion (CytoSMART Technologies), Bio-Rad Laboratories, blue-ray biotech, Etaluma, Grace Bio Labs, ibidi GmbH, KEYENCE, NanoEnTek, Nanolive SA, Nikon, Olympus, and others.
