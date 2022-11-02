Insights on the Live Cell Imaging Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Merck and Zeiss Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Live Cell Imaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast Market 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Live cell imaging is one of the popular techniques for studying live cells and investigating the biological processes in real-time. It utilizes time-lapse microscopy and careful preparation of living cell environments that have made it easier to observe cell-to-cell interactions and study the behavior of single cells and related changes within the cell. In 2021, North America accounted for the highest share of the global live cell imaging market.

Live cell imaging has revolutionized studying cells, processes, and molecular interactions. Imaging techniques for living cells allow scientists to study cell structures and processes in real-time and over time. Such factors have significantly impacted the growth of the market. A few of the most widespread applications include examining the structural components of a cell, the dynamic studying processes, and the localization of molecules.



Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Target Patient Population



Live cell imaging is a vital tool in the study of cancer biology. Although high-resolution imaging is indispensable for studying genetic and cell signaling changes in underlying cancer, live cell imaging is essential for a deeper understanding of the function and disease mechanisms.

Around 400,000 children develop cancer every year. Developed and emerging countries are facing the burden of communicable diseases. Most developing countries get exposed due to several factors that include demographic, socio-economic, and geographic conditions. Hence, the growing number of deaths and chronic conditions drive the live cell imaging market.



Deep Learning & Artificial Intelligence



The role of Artificial intelligence (AI) in life science is rapidly expanding and holds great potential for microscopy. In the past, the power of microscopy for supporting or disproving scientific hypotheses got limited by scale, and the time associated with quantifying, capturing, and analyzing large numbers of images was often prohibitive. Recently,

AI has made fast inroads into many scientific fields and the world of microscopy. AI-based self-learning microscopy shows the potential to produce high throughput image analysis that is more effortless and less time-consuming. Newer AI technology allows better visualization of unlabeled live cells over a prolonged period.



Increase in Funding for Cell & Gene Therapy



The demand for regenerative medicine has increased across developed countries, and investments in cell & gene therapy have grown drastically in recent years. The public and private sectors are at the forefront of funding cell and gene therapy developers.

Recently, many government organizations and private firms have started funding many biotech start-ups and research institutes that invest in the R&D of cell and gene therapy products. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicines, there was a 164% jump in funding for cell & gene therapy in 2019 compared to 2017.



Advancements & Newer Imaging Techniques



Live cell imaging arises from scientific interest coupled with imaging and labeling technology improvements. Putting together various technological advancements with biological interests gives scientists many more ways to use live cell imaging. In particular, exciting progress in probe development has enabled a broad array of nucleic acids, proteins, glycans, lipids, ions, metabolites, and other targets to be labeled. Many recent advancements in microscopic technologies use software that enables a better quantitative image analysis of label-free images.



Also, current microscopy techniques limit the quantity and quality of information available to researchers and clinicians and harm the living cells during long-term studies. Hence new imaging technologies are being developed to overcome various limitations. These advancements will help towards future market growth. For instance, the progress of combining 3D fluorescence imaging and holotomography microscopy has overcome some limitations.



Growing Research-based Activities



In the past two decades, the spending on R&D and the introduction of newer drugs have increased rapidly. In 2019, the pharma industry spent around $83 billion on R&D. From 2010 to 2019, the number of novel drugs were approved, whose sales increased by 60% compared with the previous decade, with a peak of 59 new drugs approved in 2018. The rising amount of R&D expenditure and the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector has led to the significant growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the market are implementing various strategies such as marketing and promotional activities, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and approvals. Also, high R&D investments and boosting distribution networks have helped companies enhance their market share and presence.



The global live cell imaging market includes global and regional players. Major players contributing to the market's significant shares include Agilent, Bruker, Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Other prominent players in the market include Axion (CytoSMART Technologies), Bio-Rad Laboratories, blue-ray biotech, Etaluma, Grace Bio Labs, ibidi GmbH, KEYENCE, NanoEnTek, Nanolive SA, Nikon, Olympus, and others.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the expected live cell imaging market size by 2027?

2. What is the live cell imaging market growth?

3. What are the latest trends in the live cell imaging market?

4. Who are the market leaders in the global live cell imaging market?

5. Which region has the largest live cell imaging market share?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Technique

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Premium Insights

8.1 Global Live-Cell Imaging Market Scenario

8.1.1 Market Segmentations

8.1.2 Competitive Landscape

8.1.3 Recent Developments in Global Live-Cell Imaging Market



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Deep Learning & Artificial Intelligence Enhance Live-Cell Imaging Techniques

9.2 Increased Investments in Cell & Gene Therapy Products

9.3 Tracking Solutions for Live-Cell Imaging

9.4 Advances in Live-Cell Imaging



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rise in Number of Patients With Cancers & Infectious Diseases

10.2 Adoption of Hcs Methods

10.3 New Techniques in Live-Cell Imaging

10.4 Growth in R&D Activities in Pharmaceutical Industry



11 Market Restraints

11.1 High Cost of Live-Cell Imaging Systems

11.2 Cell Viability & Cellular Environment Maintenance Challenges

11.3 Phototoxicity & Photobleaching in Fluorescence Microscopy



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 Insights by Product

12.2.2 Insights by Technique

12.2.3 Insights by Application

12.2.4 Insights by End-User

12.2.5 Insights by Geography

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product



14 Technique



15 Application



16 End-User



17 Geography

18 North America



19 Europe



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview

23.2 Market Share Analysis

23.2.1 Danaher

23.2.2 Agilent Technologies

23.2.3 Perkinelmer

23.2.4 Merck Kgaa

23.2.5 Zeiss

23.2.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific



24 Key Company Profiles

24.1 Danaher

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Danaher in Global Live-Cell Imaging Market

24.1.3 Product Offerings

24.1.4 Key Strategies

24.1.5 Key Strengths

24.1.6 Key Opportunities

24.2 Agilent Technologies

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Agilent Technologies in Global Live-Cell Imaging Market

24.2.3 Product Offerings

24.2.4 Key Strategies

24.2.5 Key Strengths

24.2.6 Key Opportunities

24.3 Perkinelmer

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Perkinelmer in Global Live-Cell Imaging Market

24.3.3 Product Offerings

24.3.4 Key Strategies

24.3.5 Key Strengths

24.3.6 Key Opportunities

24.4 Merck Kgaa

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Merck Kgaa in Global Live-Cell Imaging Market

24.4.3 Product Offerings

24.4.4 Key Strategies

24.4.5 Key Strengths

24.4.6 Key Opportunities

24.5 Zeiss

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Zeiss in Global Live-Cell Imaging Market

24.5.3 Product Offerings

24.5.4 Key Strategies

24.5.5 Key Strengths

24.5.6 Key Opportunities

24.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific in Global Live-Cell Imaging Market

24.6.3 Product Offerings

24.6.4 Key Strategies

24.6.5 Key Strengths

24.6.6 Key Opportunities



25 Other Prominent Vendors

25.1 Axion Biosystems

25.1.1 Business Overview

25.1.2 Product Offerings

25.2 Bd

25.2.1 Business Overview

25.2.2 Product Offerings

25.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

25.3.1 Business Overview

25.3.2 Product Offerings

25.4 Blue-Ray Biotech

25.4.1 Business Overview

25.4.2 Product Offerings

25.5 Bruker

25.5.1 Business Overview

25.5.2 Product Offerings

25.6 Eppendorf

25.6.1 Business Overview

25.6.2 Product Offerings

25.7 Etaluma

25.7.1 Business Overview

25.7.2 Product Offerings

25.8 Grace Bio-Labs

25.8.1 Business Overview

25.8.2 Product Offerings

25.9 Ibidi GmbH

25.9.1 Business Overview

25.9.2 Product Offerings

25.10 Intelligent Imaging Innovations

25.10.1 Business Overview

25.10.2 Product Offerings

25.11 Keyence Corporation

25.11.1 Business Overview

25.11.2 Product Offerings

25.12 Logos Biosystems

25.12.1 Business Overview

25.12.2 Product Offerings

25.13 Nanoentek

25.13.1 Business Overview

25.13.2 Product Offerings

25.14 Nanolive Sa

25.14.1 Business Overview

25.14.2 Product Offerings

25.15 Nikon

25.15.1 Business Overview

25.15.2 Product Offerings

25.16 Evident

25.16.1 Business Overview

25.16.2 Product Offerings

25.17 Oni

25.17.1 Business Overview

25.17.2 Product Offerings

25.18 Oxford Instruments

25.18.1 Business Overview

25.18.2 Product Offerings

25.19 Phase Focus

25.19.1 Business Overview

25.19.2 Product Offerings

25.20 Phase Holographic Imaging Phi Ab

25.20.1 Business Overview

25.20.2 Product Offerings

25.21 Proteintech Group

25.21.1 Business Overview

25.21.2 Product Offerings

25.22 Sartorius AG

25.22.1 Business Overview

25.22.2 Product Offerings

25.23 Sony Biotechnology

25.23.1 Business Overview

25.23.2 Product Offerings

25.24 Tomocube

25.24.1 Business Overview

25.24.2 Product Offerings



26 Report Summary

26.1 Key Takeaways

26.2 Strategic Recommendations



27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix



