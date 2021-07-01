Insights on the Long Read Sequencing Global Market to 2028 - by Technology, Product, Application, Workflow, End-user and Geography
DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Read Sequencing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Product, Application, Workflow, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The long read sequencing market was valued at US$ 1,101.15 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 5,334.68 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to the key driving factors such as the advantages of long read sequencing and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, the lack of skilled professionals hinders the growth of the market.
Long read sequencing is a method for DNA sequencing. When compared to next-generation sequencing technology, the long read sequencing method offers numerous advantages including the ability to more accurately sequence DNA containing the same portions of DNA replicated across the genome.
Based on technology, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into single-molecule real time sequencing (SMRT), nanopore sequencing, and loop genomics long read sequencing. The single-molecule real time sequencing (SMRT) segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the loop genomics long read sequencing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
By product, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. The instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.
The global long read sequencing market, based on application, is segmented into identification and fine mapping of structural variation, tandem repeat sequencing, pseudogene discrimination, resolving allele phasing, reproductive genomics, cancer, viral and microbial sequencing, and others. The identification and fine mapping of structural variation segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. However, the cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2021 to 2028.
Based on workflow, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into pre-sequencing, sequencing, and data analysis. The sequencing segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028.
Based on end-user, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into academic research institutes, hospitals and clinics, and pharma and biotechnology companies. The academic research institutes segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, European Union (EU), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), and World Health Organization (WHO) are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global long read sequencing market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Long Read Sequencing Market- Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Global Long Read Sequencing Market- Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis
4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis
4.2.5 SCAM PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion
5. Long Read Sequencing Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Advantages of Long Read Sequencing
5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Funding for Genomics
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines
5.5 Impact analysis
6. Long Read Sequencing Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Long Read Sequencing Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Long Read Sequencing Market Analysis - By Technology
7.1 Overview
7.2 Long Read Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Technology (2020-2028)
7.3 Single-Molecule Real Time Sequencing (SMRT)
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Single-Molecule Real Time Sequencing (SMRT): Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Nanopore Sequencing
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Nanopore Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Loop Genomics Long read sequencing
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Loop Genomics Long read sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8. Long Read Sequencing Market Analysis - By Product
8.1 Overview
8.2 Long Read Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Product (2020-2028)
8.3 Instruments
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Instruments: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Consumables
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Consumables: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Services
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Services: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9. Long Read Sequencing Market - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Long Read Sequencing Market, by Application, 2020-2028 (%)
9.3 Identification and Fine Mapping of Structural Variation
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Identification and Fine Mapping of Structural Variation: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Tandem Repeat Sequencing
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Tandem Repeat Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Pseudogene Discrimination
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Pseudogene Discrimination: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Resolving Allele Phasing
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Resolving Allele Phasing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Reproductive Genomics
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Reproductive Genomics: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8 Cancer
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Cancer: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.9 Viral and Microbial Sequencing
9.9.1 Overview
9.9.2 Viral and Microbial Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.10 Others
9.10.1 Overview
9.10.2 Others: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10. Long Read Sequencing Market - By Workflow
10.1 Overview
10.2 Long Read Sequencing Market, by Workflow, 2020-2028 (%)
10.3 Pre-Sequencing
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Pre-Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Sequencing
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Data Analysis
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Data Analysis: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11. Long Read Sequencing Market - By End-User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Long Read Sequencing Market, by End-User, 2020-2028 (%)
11.3 Academic Research Institutes
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Academic Research Institutes: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.4 Hospitals & Clinics
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Hospitals & Clinics: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
12. Long Read Sequencing Market - Geographical Analysis
13. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Long Read Sequencing Market
13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
14. Long Read Sequencing Market-Industry Landscape
14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
14.3 Organic Developments
14.3.1 Overview
14.3.2 organic Developments Done By Companies
14.4 Inorganic Developments
14.4.1 Overview
14.4.2 Inorganic Developments Done By Companies
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Illumina, Inc.
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Description
15.2.3 Products and Services
15.2.4 Financial Overview
15.2.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2.6 Key Developments
15.3 TATAA Biocenter
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Description
15.3.3 Products and Services
15.3.4 Financial Overview
15.3.5 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Key Developments
15.4 PerkinElmer, Inc.
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Description
15.4.3 Products and Services
15.4.4 Financial Overview
15.4.5 SWOT Analysis
15.4.6 Key Developments
15.5 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
15.5.1 Key Facts
15.5.2 Business Description
15.5.3 Products and Services
15.5.4 Financial Overview
15.5.5 SWOT Analysis
15.5.6 Key Developments
15.6 BaseClear B.V.
15.6.1 Key Facts
15.6.2 Business Description
15.6.3 Products and Services
15.6.4 Financial Overview
15.6.5 SWOT Analysis
15.6.6 Key Developments
15.7 Bionano Genomics
15.7.1 Key Facts
15.7.2 Business Description
15.7.3 Products and Services
15.7.4 Financial Overview
15.7.5 SWOT Analysis
15.7.6 Key Developments
15.8 Longas Technologies
15.8.1 Key Facts
15.8.2 Business Description
15.8.3 Products and Services
15.8.4 Financial Overview
15.8.5 SWOT Analysis
15.8.6 Key Developments
15.9 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
15.9.1 Key Facts
15.9.2 Business Description
15.9.3 Products and Services
15.9.4 Financial Overview
15.9.5 SWOT Analysis
15.9.6 Key Developments
15.10 Quantapore, Inc.
15.10.1 Key Facts
15.10.2 Business Description
15.10.3 Products and Services
15.10.4 Financial Overview
15.10.5 SWOT Analysis
15.10.6 Key Developments
16. Appendix
