Insights on the Luxury Jewelry Global Market to 2031 - by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Jewelry Market By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global luxury jewelry market was valued at $21,751.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $40,190.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The necklaces segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $9,895.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9%.



Luxury jewelry involves creation of jewelry using precious stones or metals. The products include in the luxury jewelry market are necklaces, rings, earnings, bracelets, and others.



Changes in lifestyle, rise in disposable income, an increase in the price of precious metal jewelry, an increase in fashion consciousness, and variations in packaging styles and appealing marketing strategies all contribute to the market's growth. However, factors impeding market growth include an increase in the price of raw materials used in luxury jewelry and the jewelry's limited period popularity.



Conversely, increased urbanization, design innovations, and a surge in demand for men's luxury jewelry provide potential opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop new products based on consumer preferences.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on markets across all industries, with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing by the day. The virus outbreak also had an impact on luxury jewelry industry. As the lockdown continues, demand has fallen and losses have begun to rise. The lockdown, which was necessary in the interests of the people, occurred unexpectedly and in March, which is the end of the fiscal year, affecting targets and actual business. Moreover, March is the month in which the final bookkeeping is delayed, all of which has a significant impact on all businesses, including the luxury Jewelry market.



The global market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and others. By application, it is bifurcated into men, women and children. As per distribution channel, it is categorized into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA).



The key players in the luxury jewelry market include Avon Products Inc., Chopard International SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.A, GRAFF, Guccio Gucci S.p.A., LVMH, MIKIMOTO, Pandora Jewelry, LLC, Prada S.p.A, Signet Jewelers Limited, Sukkhi Fashion Jewelry, Swarovski Group, Tanishq, Tribe Amrapali, and Youbella.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the luxury jewelry market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing luxury jewelry market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the luxury jewelry market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global luxury jewelry market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Market Share Analysis



CHAPTER 4: LUXURY JEWELRY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Necklaces

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Ring

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Earrings

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Bracelets

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: LUXURY JEWELRY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Men

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Women

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Children

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: LUXURY JEWELRY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Online

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Offline

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: LUXURY JEWELRY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Avon Products Inc

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Chopard International SA

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Giorgio Armani S.p.A

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 GRAFF

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Guccio Gucci S.p.A

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 LVMH

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 MIKIMOTO

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Prada S.p.A

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Signet Jewelers Limited

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Sukkhi Fashion Jewelry

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 Swarovski Group

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 Tanishq

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Tribe Amrapali

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 Youbella

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

