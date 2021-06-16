Insights on the Mainframe Global Market to 2029 - Rising Need of High Processing Computing Power is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mainframe Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mainframe market is projected to witness a substantial growth, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Mainframe computers, created in the early 1940's were designed for managing high volumes of data processing and business transactions. At present, for more than 40 years, mainframes have incessantly developed to meet the numerous challenges related to data processing. They normally have a considerable memory for processing several computing tasks at once along with great storage capacity. Mainframes are mainly used by large scale organizations for mission critical applications. No computing platform has the capability of handling a diversity of workloads better than a mainframe. As a result, rising need of high processing computing power is one of the important factor driving the growth of the overall mainframe market.



Today's mainframe generation offers a significant upturn in the system scalability over the preceding mainframe servers. With total system capacity and increased performance, customers continue to consolidate diverse applications on a single platform. Mainframes are often used by banks, government agencies and large companies that have huge storing and processing needs and can handle hundreds of users at the same time. For instance, a banking sector can use mainframe for hosting database of the customer's financial records, for which transactions can be yield from any of thousands of ATM locations worldwide. Thus, in the years to come, mainframes are likely to become more flexible and faster, while also reducing in its physical size. This, in turn is expected to facilitate the market growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



BFSI garnered the Largest Market Share in 2020



Mainframes occupy a desirable place in various fields like healthcare, banking, insurance, finance, government, and a plethora of other public as well as private enterprises. In 2020, BFSI sector accounted for the largest market share in the global mainframe market. Mainframes continue to be most widely used, especially in the banking sector. Many financial institutions and major banks have mainframes at the center of their technological strategies. More than 70% of banking corporate data still resides on the mainframe. Mainframes alone have reliable, robust and rapid processing power that is required by financial institutions to do all major computing functions in one place.



North America Garnered Largest Market Share in 2020



Based on geography, North America led the overall mainframe market accounting for the largest market share in 2020. The region is likely to remain foremost throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. The presence of some major players like International Business Machines Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Dell Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, etc. supports the market growth and is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the years to come. In North America, U.S. dominated the regional mainframe market in 2020. Several players in the market have their production bases mainly in the U.S. As a result, the country is projected to reign throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Competitive Insights



Mainframe manufacturers are adopting strategies like new product development and partnerships to cater the needs of their customers and gain competitive advantage other players. The major players in the mainframe market include Atos SE, BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Cognizant, Dell Inc., DXC Technology Company, FUJITSU Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LzLabs GmbH, Redcentric plc, Unisys Corporation, ViON Corporation, and Wipro Limited among others.



