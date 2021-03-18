Insights on the Malaria Treatment Global Market to 2027 -by Treatment Type, Route of Administration, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaria Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Treatment Type; Route of Administration; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global malaria treatment market was valued at US$ 1,508.12 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,126.42 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



Based on treatment type, the malaria treatment market is segmented into vaccine, diagnostic test, and antimalarial agents. The diagnostic test segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The growth of this segment is ascribed to the demand for high-quality and cost-efficient diagnostic methods, and introduction of novel diagnostic techniques. Also, the governments in the Middle East and Africa are taking measures to help the patients, such as Sanofi's digitization steps to control malaria through MOSKI kit awareness in children in malaria endemic countries are being successful in the malaria treatment market.



The growth of the malaria treatment market is attributed to the high prevalence of malaria in low-income countries, and increasing initiatives undertaken by governments globally. However, increasing resistance to antimalarial drugs hinders the growth of this market. Advanz Pharmaceutical, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Glenmark, Olympus Corporation, Abbott, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis AG, and TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD are among the leading companies operating in the global malaria treatment market.



