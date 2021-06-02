Insights on the Mechanical Control Cables Global Market to 2027 - Featuring AeroControlex, Bergen Cable Technology and Elliot Manufacturing Among Others

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mechanical Control Cables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mechanical Control Cables estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Push-Pull, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pull-Pull segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Mechanical Control Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

  • AeroControlex
  • Bergen Cable Technology, Inc.
  • Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Inc.
  • Cablecraft Motion Controls
  • Crane Aerospace & Electronics
  • Drallim Industries Limited
  • Elliott Manufacturing
  • Escadean Ltd.
  • Glassmaster Controls Company, Inc.
  • Grand Rapids Controls, LLC.
  • Kuster Holding GmbH
  • Lexco Cable Mfg.
  • Loos & Co. Inc.
  • Orscheln Products
  • Ringspann GmbH
  • Sila Group
  • Triumph Group
  • Tyler Madison, Inc.
  • VPS Control Systems, Inc.
  • Wescon Controls

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2i7ht6

