Insights on the Mechanical Control Cables Global Market to 2027 - Featuring AeroControlex, Bergen Cable Technology and Elliot Manufacturing Among Others

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mechanical Control Cables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mechanical Control Cables estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Push-Pull, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pull-Pull segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Mechanical Control Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

AeroControlex

Bergen Cable Technology, Inc.

Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Inc.

Cablecraft Motion Controls

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Drallim Industries Limited

Elliott Manufacturing

Escadean Ltd.

Glassmaster Controls Company, Inc.

Grand Rapids Controls, LLC.

Kuster Holding GmbH

Lexco Cable Mfg.

Loos & Co. Inc.

Orscheln Products

Ringspann GmbH

Sila Group

Triumph Group

Tyler Madison , Inc.

, Inc. VPS Control Systems, Inc.

Wescon Controls

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2i7ht6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

