Insights on the Medical Ceramics Global Market to 2030 - Featuring CoorsTek, Tosoh, Noritake and 3M Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Ceramics Market, by Material, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical ceramics are products that are biocompatible and aid in repairing or replacing musculoskeletal hard connective tissues. The ceramic materials used for medical purposes are not the same as porcelain type ceramic materials.
Medical ceramic is closely related to extremely durable metal oxides that are primarily used in dental and orthopedic applications as implants or replacements. Ceramic material with high-purity, high-density, and fine-grained polycrystalline alumina is used for load-bearing hip prostheses.
Furthermore, other bio-ceramic implants can serve as porous media to support the ingrowth of new bone tissue such as materials that bio-react with bone, or as scaffolds that are completely resorbed after establishing a template for tissue growth. The inherent brittleness of traditional ceramics has limited their ability to compete with ductile metals and polymers for technical applications like oil-free bearings in food processing equipment, aerospace turbine blades, nuclear fuel rods, lightweight armour, cutting tools.
However, over the last 100 years innovative techniques in the fabrication of ceramics have led to their use as high-tech materials like zirconia. Inert bioceramic, such as ZrO2 and Al2O3, have inherently low levels of reactivity compared to other materials such as polymers and metals as well as surface reactive or bio-inert ceramics and they are expected to be non-toxic, non-allergenic, and non-carcinogenic for a life-time in a human body.
Common ceramic compositions and processes include zirconia ceramics, alumina ceramics, hot isostatic pressure, injection molding technology, and ceramics in electronic devices.
Some common applications of medical ceramics include: X-ray tubes, pressure sensors, dental screws and bridges, femoral head implants for hip replacement, hand tools, valves, and fillers. Increasing prevalence of joint-related diseases and dental problems had led to development of new technologies and methods.
Market Dynamics
The key players in the market are focusing on developing new ceramics to be used in various medical applications. For instance, in March 2017, CeramTec launched its newly developed dental ceramic, Zirconium Oxide Bright, at International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, Germany. The material combines high translucency and high strength and is suitable for all dental prostheses treatments.
