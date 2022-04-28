Insights on the Medical Oxygen Concentrators Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Invacare, ResMed and Precision Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Modality, by Technology, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oxygen concentrators are widely used to treat patients with deficient supply of oxygen or who lack adequate amount of oxygen in blood. This device can be operated by being plugged into an energy source or using batteries. Oxygen concentrators are better alternative to oxygen cylinders that are heavy to carry everywhere. Oxygen concentrators can either be fixed devices or portable.

Therefore, these devices can also be used at home. However, a prescription from a registered physician is required to purchase oxygen concentrators. Patients with severe respiratory disorders (asthma, nocturnal hypoxemia, terminal malignancy, and hypoxia) and cardiovascular diseases are prescribed oxygen concentrators. Moreover, oxygen concentrators are widely used in military or in case of disasters where carrying/using oxygen tanks could be risky due to its highly combustible nature.



Market Dynamics

The increasing number of surgeries is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global medical oxygen concentrators market. Generally oxygen is provided to patients at the time of surgery to prevent or treat acute hypoxaemia.

For instance, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's Hospitals at a glance 2017-18 report updated in August 2019, admissions for emergency surgery increased between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 by 2.9% in public hospitals and by 5.1% in private hospitals in Australia.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global medical oxygen concentrators market , and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global medical oxygen concentrators market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Inogen Inc., Invacare Corporation, OxygenToGo, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Precision Medical, Inc., Besco Medical Co. Ltd., O2 Concepts, LLC, and GCE Group

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global medical oxygen concentrators market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global medical oxygen concentrators market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Modality

Market Snapshot, By Technology

Market Snapshot, By End User

Market Snapshot, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Key Developments

Regulatory Scenario

PEST Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market- Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impart

5. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Modality, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Portable

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Stationary

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Technology, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Pulse Flow

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Continuous Flow

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Hospital

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Home care

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

8. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

Inogen Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Invacare Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

OxygenToGo, LLC

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

ResMed Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Precision Medical, Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Besco Medical Co. Ltd

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

O2 Concepts, LLC

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

GCE Group

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

10. Section

