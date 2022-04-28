Insights on the Medical Oxygen Concentrators Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Invacare, ResMed and Precision Medical Among Others

Apr 28, 2022, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Modality, by Technology, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Oxygen concentrators are widely used to treat patients with deficient supply of oxygen or who lack adequate amount of oxygen in blood. This device can be operated by being plugged into an energy source or using batteries. Oxygen concentrators are better alternative to oxygen cylinders that are heavy to carry everywhere. Oxygen concentrators can either be fixed devices or portable.
Therefore, these devices can also be used at home. However, a prescription from a registered physician is required to purchase oxygen concentrators. Patients with severe respiratory disorders (asthma, nocturnal hypoxemia, terminal malignancy, and hypoxia) and cardiovascular diseases are prescribed oxygen concentrators. Moreover, oxygen concentrators are widely used in military or in case of disasters where carrying/using oxygen tanks could be risky due to its highly combustible nature.
Market Dynamics
The increasing number of surgeries is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global medical oxygen concentrators market. Generally oxygen is provided to patients at the time of surgery to prevent or treat acute hypoxaemia.
For instance, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's Hospitals at a glance 2017-18 report updated in August 2019, admissions for emergency surgery increased between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 by 2.9% in public hospitals and by 5.1% in private hospitals in Australia.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global medical oxygen concentrators market , and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global medical oxygen concentrators market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Inogen Inc., Invacare Corporation, OxygenToGo, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Precision Medical, Inc., Besco Medical Co. Ltd., O2 Concepts, LLC, and GCE Group
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global medical oxygen concentrators market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global medical oxygen concentrators market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Modality
- Market Snapshot, By Technology
- Market Snapshot, By End User
- Market Snapshot, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Key Developments
- Regulatory Scenario
- PEST Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market- Covid-19 Impact Analysis
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Supply side and Demand Side Analysis
- Economic Impart
5. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Modality, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Portable
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Stationary
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
6. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Technology, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Pulse Flow
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Continuous Flow
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
7. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Hospital
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Home care
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
8. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Inogen Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Invacare Corporation
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- OxygenToGo, LLC
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- ResMed Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Precision Medical, Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Besco Medical Co. Ltd
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- O2 Concepts, LLC
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- GCE Group
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5br4qk
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article