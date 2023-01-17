Insights on the Migraine Drugs Global Market to 2027 - Significant Rise in the Prevalence and Diagnosis of Migraines Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Migraine Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global migraine drugs market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.57% during 2021-2027.

Migraine is a neurological condition that causes unilateral or throbbing pain in the forehead, side of the head or around the eyes. The pain is often accompanied by autonomic symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia and phonophobia. Migraine is generally diagnosed by examining the patient's medical history and symptoms, as well as by performing blood tests, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerized tomography (CT) scans.

At present, over the counter (OTC) medicines and prescribed injections are available to relieve the symptoms and reduce the frequency and severity of migraine attacks. These drugs are either taken regularly or during attacks or exacerbations of chronic pain.



A significant rise in the prevalence and diagnosis of migraine represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the improvement in reimbursement policies for migraine medications, along with the escalating demand for precision medicines, is also contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for electrical nerve stimulating devices to treat migraine and the expected approval of new classes of drugs that are in late-stage pipeline and have higher clinical efficacy, such as the introduction of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies, are also driving the market growth. However, a decline in clinical visits and procedural treatment of migraines due to social distancing norms has impacted the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc (Abbvie Inc.), Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.



