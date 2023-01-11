Insights on the Mobile TV Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Usage of Smart Devices Such as Mobile Phones and Tablets Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile TV market size reached US$ 11.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.76% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A mobile television (TV) refers to the service of seamless television broadcasting of videos over mobile and handheld devices. It can either be paid through a subscription fee or available for free through the internet. The content can also be downloaded and podcasted to be viewed by the user as per their convenience.

The mobile TV utilizes various kinds of technical systems, such as Wi-Fi or WiMAX, and terrestrial networks to send radio and wireless signals along with the existing satellite technology to deliver broadcasts. Using this service, the user can watch the latest news, real-time traffic reports and live telecast of sporting events and television shows. In comparison to traditional cable television, mobile TV provides high quality and more customizable experience to the end-user.



Increasing usage of smart devices such as mobile phones and tablets along with rising internet usership is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, there has been an increase in the demand for premium sports, movies and entertainment content through Video on Demand (VoD) platforms which are also contributing to the market growth. A rise in the production of TV-enabled mobile handsets has also enhanced the adoption of free-to-air services across the developing nations.

Additionally, the introduction of 5G broadcast services is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. The 5G broadcasts offer users with high data speed and media consumption facilities that improve the overall mobile experience.

Other factors such as growing urbanization, rising disposable income and consumer expenditure on leisure and entertainment activities along with convenient access and low installation costs are also projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Asianet Satellite, AT&T Inc., Bell Canada (BCE Inc.), Bharti Airtel Limited, Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corporation, Consolidated Communications, Cox Communications Inc., MobiTV Inc., SPB TV AG, Tata Sky Ltd. (TOF), United States Cellular (Telephone and Data Systems) and Verizon Communications Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mobile TV market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mobile TV market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the content type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mobile TV market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mobile TV Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Content Type

6.1 Video-on-Demand

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Online Video

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Live Streaming

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 IPTV

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 OTT

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Satellite

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Service Type

8.1 Free-to-Air Services

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pay TV Services

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Commercial

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Personal

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Asianet Satellite

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 AT&T Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Bell Canada (BCE Inc.)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Bharti Airtel Limited

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Charter Communications Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Comcast Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Consolidated Communications

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Cox Communications Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 MobiTV Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 SPB TV AG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Tata Sky Ltd. (TOF)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 United States Cellular (Telephone and Data Systems)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Verizon Communications Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

