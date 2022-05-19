Insights on the Multi-Metal Aluminum Sandwich Panels Global Market to 2027 - by Metal, Foam Material, Application and Region

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Metal Aluminum Sandwich Panels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels market reached a value of US$ 6.30 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.30 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels are structural components consisting of multiple layers of rigid materials bonded by a lightweight core. The panels consist of thin skin-layers that are placed together on the side of low-density core manufactured using expanded polystyrene (EPS), glass wool and polyurethane materials. Multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels are commonly utilized in the wall, roof and insulated panels and in comparison to the traditionally used building materials, they are lightweight, cost-efficient, highly durable and pre-fabricated. They also offer enhanced flexibility for modern industrial designs and advantageous soundproofing, thermoregulation and fire-resistant properties. As a result, these panels are widely used across various industries, including aerospace, construction, marine, automotive, chemical and oil and gas



Multi-Metal Aluminum Sandwich Panels Market Trends:

Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With the rising environmental consciousness among the masses, consumers are widely adopting energy-efficient multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels in industrial and residential complexes for improved insulation and comfort. In line with this, these pre-fabricated panels have minimal maintenance requirements and can be conveniently dismantled and moved across locations with zero wastage.

Moreover, the increasing requirement for high-performance materials across industries is providing a thrust to the market growth. Various product innovations, such as the development of honeycomb core sandwich panels with shear thickening fluid (STF) fillings for flat and slightly curved surfaces, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These panels can reduce the damage caused by hypervelocity impacts and offer enhanced strength and durability to aircraft and aerospace components. Other factors, including significant infrastructural development, especially in the developing economies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Al Shahin Metal Industries, ArcelorMittal S.A., Balex Metal Sp Z O O, Dana Incorporated, Isopan Spa, Italpannelli Srl, Kingspan Group plc, MBCI Inc. (NCI Building Systems Inc.), Metecno (India) Private Limited, Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt. Ltd, NS BlueScope and Rautaruukki Oyj (SSAB AB).

