Insights on the Network Traffic Analyzer Global Market to 2026 - Growing Cyber-attacks and Data Breach Activities are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Traffic Analyzer Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The network traffic analyzer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.64% to reach US$4,225.487 million by 2026, from US$956.674 million in 2019.

A network traffic analyzer refers to the combination of hardware and programming and can be installed in a network or computer for increasing security against cyber-attacks and data breach activities. Spyware detection, firewalls, and spyware detection programs are some additives of network traffic analyzers. The in-depth perceptibility of network security and continuous growth in network infrastructure are the prime reasons for the growth of the network traffic analyzers market in the forecast period.



Driving Factors

The increasing network traffic and complexities are driving the increasing adoption of network traffic analyzer solutions. Also, its ability of network traffic analyzer solutions to monitor IP traffic for complex infrastructure environments has fueled its growing demand among various end-user industries. The surging growth of network traffic analyzers in IoT and cloud technology has also accounted for its market growth in the forecast period. The growing demand from cloud service providers for end-to-end visibility is contributing to the growth of the network traffic analyzer market in the forecast period.

The growing adaptation of network traffic analyzers is also attributed to the technological advancements in the network and communication infrastructures providing growth opportunities. The rapid growth of cloud computing has led to tons of data being generated every day which in turn increases the demand for network traffic analyzers to prevent congestion and monitor the continuous flow of data. Furthermore, the rising incidences of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) and Denial of Service (DoS) are increasing the demand for network traffic analyzers in the market.



Growth Factors

Growing cyber-attacks and data breach activities are leading to its growth

One of the major reasons for the growth of the network traffic analyzer market is the growing data breach activities and the increasing cyber-crime activities around the globe. This is called for the increasing adoption of network traffic analyzers across enterprises to safeguard their data from malicious activities.



Restraints

High costs associated with network traffic analyzer solutions and the lack of awareness acts as a restraint

A major restraint in the growth of the network traffic analyzer market is the lack of proper awareness regarding network traffic analyzers and the high cost associated with the implementation of network traffic analyzers. Furthermore, the absence of technical granularity of network traffic analyzer tools to compliment every feature of network monitoring is limiting the growth of network traffic analyzers in the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19 on the network traffic analyzer market

The COVID-19 impact on the network traffic analyzer market has been positive owing to the exchange of volumes of data over data networks amid the course of the pandemic and the adoption of work from home practices. The deployment of wireless networking in recent years has further boosted the market growth of the network traffic analyzer market. The work from home initiatives has led to companies being highly dependent on networking systems to control customer queries have led to the surging adoption of network traffic analyzer across various industry verticals. Several enterprises and companies running in the network traffic analyzer services are taking strategic initiatives to provide customers with the best network services as they are entirely dependent on the network during the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Analysis, By Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Software

5.3. Services



6. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Analysis, By Enterprise Size

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Small

6.3. Medium

6.4. Large



7. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

7.1. Introduction

7.2. On-Premises

7.3. Cloud



8. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Analysis, By End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Service Providers

8.3. Enterprises



9. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Analysis, By Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. United States

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. Brazil

9.3.2. Argentina

9.3.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. UK

9.4.2. France

9.4.3. Germany

9.4.4. Italy

9.4.5. Others

9.5. The Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Saudi Arabia

9.5.2. UAE

9.5.3. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. Japan

9.6.2. China

9.6.3. India

9.6.4. Thailand

9.6.5. Taiwan

9.6.6. Indonesia

9.6.7. Others



10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Netreo Inc.

11.2. Dynatrace LLC

11.3. Cisco Systems Inc.

11.4. Palo Alto Networks Inc.

11.5. Ipswitch Inc.

11.6. Flowmon Networks

11.7. Greycortex S.R.O.

11.8. Genie Networks Ltd.

11.9. Kentik

11.10. cPacket Networks



