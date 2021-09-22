Insights on the Next Generation Biological Drugs Global Market to 2027 - Featuring AstraZeneca, Seattle Genetics and ImmunoGen Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Biological Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global next generation biological drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global next generation biological drugs market to grow with a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on next generation biological drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on next generation biological drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global next generation biological drugs market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global next generation biological drugs market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

High prevalence of cancer worldwide

Ongoing clinical trial is being conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies

2) Restraints

High cost involved in research and development for developing next-generation biologics

3) Opportunities

Strategic alliance between the companies to make available next-generation biologics worldwide

Segment Covered

The global next generation biological drugs market is segmented on the basis of therapies, and end users.

The Global Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by Therapies

Regenerative Medicine

Recombinant Coagulation Factors

Antibodies

Insulin Products

The Global Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Biotechnology Companies

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the next generation biological drugs market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the next generation biological drugs market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global next generation biological drugs market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Next Generation Biological Drugs Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Next Generation Biological Drugs Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Therapies

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Users

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Next Generation Biological Drugs Market



4. Next Generation Biological Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by Therapies

5.1. Regenerative Medicine

5.2. Recombinant Coagulation Factors

5.3. Antibodies

5.4. Insulin Products



6. Global Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by End Users

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Specialty Clinics

6.3. Biotechnology Companies

6.4. Others



7. Global Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by Therapies

7.1.2. North America Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by End Users

7.1.3. North America Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by Therapies

7.2.2. Europe Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by End Users

7.2.3. Europe Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by Therapies

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by End Users

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by Therapies

7.4.2. RoW Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by End Users

7.4.3. RoW Next Generation Biological Drugs Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Next Generation Biological Drugs Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8.2.2. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd

8.2.3. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

8.2.4. AstraZeneca

8.2.5. Seattle Genetics, Inc

8.2.6. ImmunoGen, Inc

8.2.7. Zumutor Biologics INC

8.2.8. Pfizer Inc

8.2.9. Xencor

8.2.10. Bayer AG



