Insights on the Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Global Market to 2030 - Rising Incidences of Diabetes Globally and Increase in the Disposable Income is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market By Product, By Demographic, By Indication, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market was valued at $7,080.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $28,044.23 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.28% from 2021 to 2030.

The next generation diabetes therapy and the drug delivery devices are the advanced form of diabetic products that improve the quality of life of diabetic patients. These products help in the management of the blood glucose level of diabetic patient in minimally invasive manner. Oral and inhalable insulin introduce a different mode of insulin delivery in diabetic patients. It is a painless mode of introducing insulin than the injectable insulins, reducing the risk of skin irritation caused due to needles.

In addition, the dose volume is easily calculated in oral & inhalable insulin and helps to maintain the dosage time. Advanced diabetic therapy in the form of insulin patches, continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMS), and artificial pancreas helps to improve management of blood sugar level and reduces the risk of any diabetic-related complications.



The main factors that drive the growth of the next generation diabetes therapy and the drug delivery market include, the benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products and rise in the healthcare expenditure.



In addition, rise in incidences of diabetes globally and increase in the disposable income among the diabetic patients, further supplement the global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market growth.



Conversely lack of awareness, cost restrains in the developing regions, and less variability in products are expected to obstruct the growth of the market during forecast years. On the other hand, development of affordable products with fewer side effects and presence of undiagnosed diabetic patients globally are expected to offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market is segmented based on product, demographic, indication, end user, and region. On the basis of product, it is classified into inhalable insulin, oral insulin, insulin patches, CGM systems, and artificial pancreas. On the basis of demographics, it is bifurcated into adult population (>14 years) and child population (?14 years). By indication, it is divided into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. On the basis of end users, it is categorized into diagnostics/clinics, ICUs, and home healthcare. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key market players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novo Nordisk, MannKind Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Dexcom, Inc., Senseonics Holding, Inc., Glysens Incorporated, and Johnson & Johnson.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Inhalable Insulin

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Oral Insulin

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Insulin Patches

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 CGM Systems

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Artificial Pancreas

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY DEMOGRAPHIC

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Adult Population (>14years)

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Child Population (14years)

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY INDICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Type 1 Diabetes

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Type 2 Diabetes

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Diagnostic/Clinics

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 ICUs

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Home Healthcare

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Abbott laboratories

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Dexcom, Inc

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Eli Lilly and Company

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Glysens Incorporated

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Johnson & Johnson

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 MannKind Corporation

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Medtronic plc

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Novo Nordisk A/S

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Sanofi S.A.

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ixrhs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets