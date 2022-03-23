Insights on the Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Illumina and Qiagen Among Others

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global next-generation sequencing informatics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global next-generation sequencing informatics market to grow with a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on next-generation sequencing informatics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on next-generation sequencing informatics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global next-generation sequencing informatics market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global next-generation sequencing informatics market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing application of NSG in clinical diagnosis and precision medicine research

Growing use of cloud computing in NGS informatics

2) Restraints

Limited availability of skilled expertise

3) Opportunities

Advent of new technologies such as AI and ML

