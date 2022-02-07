Insights on the NGS Sample Preparation Global Market to 2026 - Rising Direct-to-Consumer Testing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGS Sample Preparation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Workflow, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NGS sample preparation market is projected to reach $3,279.3 million by 2026, growing from $1,468.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.24% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The growth of the NGS sample preparation market is expected to be driven by the widespread use of NGS in diagnostic laboratories, which has enhanced the accuracy of genetic diagnostics with high consistency. Advanced genetic diagnostic techniques are being used for predictive genetic testing and prenatal diagnosis. As the number of people suffering from genetic disorders is increasing, the efficiency and consistency of the diagnostic screening tests are becoming more crucial. Faster results with minimum errors are required to effectively screen a genetic disorder. The automated NGS sample preparation enhances the consistency and throughput of sample preparation for genetic sequencing.

Improvements in diagnostic methods for the diagnosis of genetic and chronic diseases are highly prioritized all across the globe. There are lots of advancements pertaining to the effective diagnosis of genetic diseases; however, there remains a lack of adoption of technologically advanced equipment in emerging economies. Most of the developing economies in the world still opt for manual instruments in the field of research and diagnostics on account of financial feasibility.

The growth of the NGS sample preparation market can be majorly attributed to major manufacturers of NGS sample preparation products, along with the service providers, who are actively involved in undertaking significant business strategies to translate success in research and development into the commercial clinical setting. Enterprises, led by the market juggernauts, are frequently updating and developing their respective product and service portfolios with innovative solutions to sustain the high competition in the market.

Additionally, competitors' activities also include several partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures to expand individual product and service portfolios along with the global footprint. Based on region, North America holds the largest share in the market owing to the technological advancements in NGS sample preparation methods, improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026.

How is NGS sample preparation revolutionizing oncology?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global NGS sample preparation market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global NGS sample preparation market?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global NGS sample preparation ecosystem?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of NGS sample preparation products?

What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments?

What are the growth opportunities for the NGS sample preparation companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global NGS sample preparation market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

1 Markets

2 Industry Insights

2.1 Industry Insights

2.1.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

2.1.2 The U.S. FDA Published Guidance:

2.1.3 The U.S. FDA Regulations

2.1.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

2.1.5 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

2.1.5.1 China

2.1.5.2 Japan

2.1.5.2.1 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

2.1.5.2.2 Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)

2.1.5.3 India

2.2 Industry Trends

2.2.1 Preference for Automated NGS Sample Preparation Workstations Integrated with Quality Control (QC)

2.2.2 Growing Trend for the Preference of Customized Automated NGS Sample Preparation Platforms

2.3 Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Impact Analysis

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.2.1 Increasing Use of NGS for Genetic Disorders

2.3.2.2 Technological Advancements in NGS Sample Preparation Methods

2.3.2.3 Rising Research Funding in the Field of Genomics

2.3.3 Market Restraints

2.3.3.1 High Cost of Automated NGS Sample Preparation Instruments

2.3.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals and Lack of Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

2.3.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Standards

2.3.4 Market Opportunities

2.3.4.1 Adoption of Automated NGS Sample Preparation in the Emerging Markets

2.3.4.2 Rising Direct-to-Consumer Testing

2.3.5 Opportunity (by Product)

2.3.5.1 Workstations

2.3.5.2 Consumables

2.3.6 Opportunity (by Application)

2.3.6.1 DNA Sequencing

2.3.6.2 Metagenomics

2.3.7 Opportunity (by Region)

2.3.7.1 North America

2.3.7.2 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Synergistic Activities

3.3 Product Launches

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Other Business Activities

3.6 Market Share Analysis, 2019-2020

3.7 Growth Share Analysis (Company)

3.8 Growth Share Analysis by End User

3.9 Growth Share Analysis by Region

4 Products

4.1 Overview

4.2 Consumables

4.2.1 Sample Extraction and Isolation Kits

4.2.2 Sample Purification Kits

4.2.3 Library Preparation Kits

4.2.3.1 DNA Library Preparation Kits

4.2.3.2 RNA Library Preparation Kits

4.2.3.3 Library Quantification

4.2.3.4 Library Amplification

4.2.3.5 FFPE DNA Kits

4.2.3.6 ChIP-Seq Library Preparation

4.2.3.7 Library Preparation Accessories

4.2.4 Target Enrichment

4.2.5 Cleanup and Selection Kits

4.2.6 Microbiome DNA Enrichment

4.2.7 Other Consumables

4.3 Automated Workstation

4.3.1 Open System

4.3.2 Close System

4.4 Standalone Automation Instruments

4.4.1 Fragment Analyzer

4.4.2 Nucleic Acid Extraction/Isolation System

4.4.3 DNA Selection Instrument

4.4.4 DNA/RNA Shearing Instruments

4.4.5 Template Preparation Instruments

4.4.6 Ultrasonicator/Sonicator

4.5 Accessories and Components

5 Workflow

5.1 Overview

5.2 Library Preparation

5.3 Target Enrichment

5.4 Sample Extraction/Isolation

5.5 Fragmentation

5.6 Sample Quantification

5.7 Library Quantification

5.8 Quality Control (QC)

5.9 Pooling

6 Therapeutic Area

6.1 Overview

6.2 Oncology

6.3 Infectious Diseases

6.4 Human Genetics/Population Genetics

6.5 Others

7 Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 DNA Sequencing

7.3 Whole Genome Sequencing

7.4 RNA Sequencing

7.5 Methylation Sequencing

7.6 Other Applications

8 End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospitals and Clinics

8.3 Academic and Research Institutions

8.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.5 Other End Users

9 Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.3.7 Denmark

9.3.8 Switzerland

9.3.9 Belgium

9.3.10 Rest-of-Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Singapore

9.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America (LATAM)

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

9.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

10 Company Profiles

