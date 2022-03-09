Insights on the Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium Fertilizers Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Agrium, BASF and Safco Products Among Others

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium Fertilizers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this investigation includes the major inorganic fertilizers that are currently being used for production of various crops, vegetables, fruits and various other agriculture products.

The study scope includes the major fertilizers that are being utilized for the agriculture production. Each fertilizer is analyzed based on its historic market in terms of volume to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecasted growth from 2021 through 2026.

The publisher analyzes each market and its applications in crop, market projections and market volume share. This report mainly deals with the types of fertilizers and covers the total market for nitrogen fertilizer, phosphate fertilizers, and potash fertilizers. Influencing factors, including fertilizer production and efficiencies, fertilizer demand and supply, research on various fertilizers and industry structure, are also discussed. The publisher examines fertilizer companies and industry alliances, production, crop type and market-driving forces.

Report Includes

358 data tables

An in-depth overview of the global market for fertilizers

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall fertilizers market size in value and volumetric terms, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by fertilizer type, crop type, raw material, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other forces affecting the current and future market outlook

Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , Brazil , Mexico , China , India , Western Europe , Indonesia , Vietnam , Thailand , Australia , New Zealand , Pakistan , Bangladesh , Russia , Ukraine , Argentina , Belarus , Iran , South Africa , Turkey , and other rest of the world countries

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and other rest of the world countries Identification of the trends, gaps and opportunities in the market, estimating current and future demand of fertilizers in various global markets

Review of the list of companies which are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on food and fertilizers industry ecosystem

Profile descriptions of the leading global players including Agrium, BASF, Cf Industries, The Mosaic Company, Safco Products Co., and Uralkaliy PAO (Uralkali PJSC)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Fertilizer Industry Overview

Why Use Fertilizers?

Role of Fertilizers in Crop Productivity

Soil Fertility and Improvement

Soil Fertility and Soil Productivity

Essential Nutrients

Types of Mineral Fertilizers

Fertilizer Industry Value Chain

Procurement of Raw Materials

Manufacturing Process

Distribution of Finished Product

Central Planning

Supporting Activities

Recent Developments in the Global Market

Company Acquisition

Regulatory Approval

Temporary Shutdown

Kropz's Hinda Phosphate Project Update

Green Ammonia Manufacturing Technology

Ore Reserve Estimate (ORE) and Exploration Target

Meridian Group Established a Fertilizer Port

Restart of Sulfuric Acid Supplies

New Sulfuric Acid Plant

Largest Single Fertilizer Cargo to Date

Green Ammonia Production Solutions in Iceland

Chapter 4 Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer

Introduction

Nitrogen Fertilizer Sources and Formulations

Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material

African Nitrogen Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

Americas Nitrogen Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

Latin American and Caribbean Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material

Asian Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material

European Nitrogen Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

Oceania Nitrogen Fertilizer by Raw Material

Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Region

African Nitrogen Fertilizer Market

Americas Nitrogen Fertilizer Market

Asian Nitrogen Fertilizer Market

European Nitrogen Fertilizer Market

Oceania Nitrogen Fertilizer Market

Global Market for Nitrogen Fertilizer by Crop Type

Chapter 5 Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer

Introduction

Phosphate Fertilizer Sources and Formulations

Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer by Raw Material

African Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

Americas Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

Asian Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

European Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

Oceania Phosphate Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer by Region

African Phosphate Fertilizer Market

Americas Phosphate Fertilizer Market

Asian Phosphate Fertilizer Market

European Phosphate Fertilizer Market

Oceania Phosphate Fertilizer Market

Global Market for Phosphate Fertilizer by Crop Type

Chapter 6 Global Market for Potash Fertilizer

Introduction

Potash Fertilizers and Formulations

Global Market for Potash Fertilizer by Raw Material

African Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

Americas Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

Asian Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

European Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

Oceania Potash Fertilizer Market by Raw Material

Global Market for Potash Fertilizer by Region

African Potash Fertilizer Market

Americas Potash Fertilizer Market

Asian Potash Fertilizer Market

European Potash Fertilizer Market

Oceania Potash Fertilizer Market

Global Market for Potash Fertilizer by Crop Type

Chapter 7 Market Dynamics

Regional Market Activity

Recent Activities in the African Market for Fertilizers

Recent Activities in the Americas Market for Fertilizers

Recent Activities in the Asia-Pacific for Fertilizers

for Fertilizers Recent Activities in the European Market for Fertilizers

Chapter 8 Chinese Fertilizer Market

Chapter 9 Indian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 10 U.S. Fertilizer Market

Chapter 11 European Fertilizer Market

Chapter 12 Brazilian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 13 Indonesian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 14 Pakistani Fertilizer Market

Chapter 15 Canadian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 16 Vietnamese Fertilizer Market

Chapter 17 Australian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 18 Thailand Fertilizer Market

Chapter 19 Russian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 20 Bangladesh Fertilizer Market

Chapter 21 Malaysian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 22 Turkish Fertilizer Market

Chapter 23 Mexican Fertilizer Market

Chapter 24 Ukrainian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 25 Argentinian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 26 Egyptian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 27 Belarusian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 28 Iranian Fertilizer Market

Chapter 29 Japanese Fertilizer Market

Chapter 30 Philippine Fertilizer Market

Chapter 31 New Zealand Fertilizer Market

Chapter 32 South African Fertilizer Market

Chapter 33 Uzbekistan Fertilizer Market

Chapter 34 Moroccan Fertilizer Market

Chapter 35 Chilean Fertilizer Market

Chapter 36 Rest of the World Fertilizer Market

Chapter 37 Company Profiles

AGRIUM

BASF

CF INDUSTRIES

ICL GROUP LTD.

K+S

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

POTASH CORP. OF SASKATCHEWAN

SAFCO PRODUCTS CO.

URALKALIY PAO (URALKALI PJSC)

YARA INTERNATIONAL

Chapter 38 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ufw66

