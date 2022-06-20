Insights on the Non-Lethal Weapons Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Technology, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-lethal weapons market reached a value of US$ 7.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Non-lethal weapons (NLWs) are intended to incapacitate people and equipment. They assist in minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel, and undesired damage to property in the targeted area or environment. They also aid in resolving escalation of force situations, creating a direct effect on the personnel, and providing psychological effects. As a result, they are extensively adopted for performing military policing activities, such as crowd control or dispersal, protecting convoys and other forms of route control, moving or guarding prisoners of war, and keeping security details or guard duty.



Due to stringent regulations implemented by governing agencies of numerous countries, there is a significant rise in the instances of unrest around the world. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for weapons with fewer risks of death. Moreover, as NLWs are small, affordable, portable, and act as critical elements in providing personal security for the security personnel, their adoption is increasing as a legal solution for self-defense.

Besides this, there is a considerable increase in territorial conflicts across the globe, which is contributing to market growth. NLWs help in controlling a furious crowd and undertaking military operations that require tasers, flash-bang, and smoke grenades, rubber bullets, and tear gas without causing any casualties.

Furthermore, leading market players are improving their product portfolio by integrating advanced technologies, such as laser interdiction systems, long-range acoustic devices, enhanced underwater loudhailers, acoustic hailing devices, and modular crowd control munitions. Other major factors include rising military expenditures and the introduction of sound weapons that target people or groups in mobs or protests are anticipated to impel the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Byrna Technologies Inc., Combined Systems Inc., FN Herstal, General Dynamics Corporation, Intelligent Optical Systems Inc., Lamperd Less Lethal Inc., Mace Security International Inc., Moog Inc., Nonlethal Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc. and Zarc International Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global non-lethal weapons market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global non-lethal weapons market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global non-lethal weapons market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Gases and Sprays

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Grenades

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Bullets

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Taser Guns

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Chemical

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Electroshock

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Mechanical and Kinetic

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Acoustic/Light

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Law Enforcement Agencies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Military

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Citizens

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Byrna Technologies Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Combined Systems Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 FN Herstal

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 General Dynamics Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Intelligent Optical Systems Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Mace Security International Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Moog Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Nonlethal Technologies Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Rheinmetall AG

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Textron Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Zarc International Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

