Insights on the Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Treatment Global Market to 2026 - by Treatment Type, Indication, End-use and Region

The global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) refers to the abnormal growth of malignant cells in the upper layer of the skin. Some of the common types of NMSC include basal cell, merkle cell and squamous cell carcinoma and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. It is primarily characterized by the development of firm lumps or scaly patches on the skin. The treatment methodologies involve the removal of cancer cells through surgical procedures, including micrographic surgery, laser therapy and cryotherapy, and various non-surgical treatments, such as photodynamic therapy (PDT), radiotherapy and electrotherapy.



The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and the rising geriatric population across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness among the masses regarding the available treatment alternatives for NMSC is also stimulating the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used therapies, superficial radiation therapy has reduced side-effects on the patient's body and can be conducted through innovative portable devices. These devices are also used for early diagnosis of skin lesions with high accuracy and sensitivity. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of electronic brachytherapy (eBx), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. eBx is a painless and non-invasive targeted low-energy radiation therapy that requires a shorter treatment course and minimizes the risks of radiation exposure to the nearby healthy tissues. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures of individuals and government funding for clinical trials, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accuray Incorporated, Almirall S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Elekta AB, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Icad Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Treatment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type

6.1 Chemotherapy

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Radiation Therapy

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Photodynamic Therapy

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Indication

7.1 Basal Cell Carcinoma

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 T-Cell Lymphoma

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Squamous Cell Carcinoma

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-use

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Specialty Clinics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accuray Incorporated

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Almirall S.A.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Elekta AB

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Eli Lilly and Company

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Icad Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Merck & Co. Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Novartis AG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Varian Medical Systems Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

