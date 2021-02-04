Insights on the Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Global Market to 2027 - Key Findings and Recommendations
Feb 04, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Nucleic Acid; Process; Product Type, Direct Nucleic Acid Detection, Next Generation Sequencing; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 38,162.68 million by 2027 from US$ 14,014.59 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
Based on nucleic acid, the global nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). In 2019, the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) segment held the largest share of the market; also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising adoption of DNA detection and amplification for disease diagnosis are estimated to contribute to the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) segment growth.
The growth of the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and increasing demand for accurate and modern diagnostic measures. However, lack of expertise and inadequate infrastructure in emerging countries is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The emergence of Coronavirus is expected to have positive impact on the market growth. As nucleic acid related diagnostic technologies offer superior outcomes, majority of the market players are focusing on the product development equipped with nucleic acid tests. However, implementation of physical distancing policies and total shut down of businesses in order to prevent the viral infection disrupted the supply chain operations, which deterred the market growth by certain extent.
BD, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Danaher, QIAGEN, Abbott, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market.
Reasons to Buy:
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - By Nucleic Acid
1.3.2 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - By Process
1.3.3 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - By Technology
1.3.4 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - By Application
1.3.5 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - By End User
1.3.6 Global nucleic acid amplification detection and diagnostics market - By Geography
2. Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions
5. Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Accurate and Modern Diagnostic Measures
5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions and Infectious Diseases
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Lack of Expertise and Inadequate Infrastructure in Emerging Countries
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Investments for the Development of New Biotechnological Diagnostic Technologies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Automations in Nucleic Acid Amplification and Detection
5.5 Impact analysis
6. Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis
6.2 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Nucleic Acid
7.1 Overview
7.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Nucleic Acid (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA)
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA): Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Ribonucleic Acid (RNA)
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Ribonucleic Acid (RNA): Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Process
8.1 Overview
8.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Process (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Amplification
8.4 Detection
8.5 Diagnostics
9. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Product Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Share, by Product Type, 2019 and 2027, (%)
9.3 Assays
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Assays: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Kits and Reagents
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Kits and Reagents: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 Systems
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Systems: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Technology
10.1 Overview
10.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Share, by Technology, 2019 and 2027, (%)
10.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
10.4 ISOTHERMAL AMPLIFICATION TECHNOLOGY
10.5 Direct Nucleic Acid Detection
10.6 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
10.7 CRISPR-CAS9
11. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Application
11.1 Overview
11.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027, (%)
11.3 Infectious Diseases
11.4 Genetic Diseases
11.5 Forensic Testing
11.6 Paternity Testing
11.7 Oncology
11.8 Others
12. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By End User
12.1 Overview
12.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)
12.3 Hospital and Clinics
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Hospital and Clinics: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12.4 Diagnostic Centers
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 Diagnostic Centers: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12.5 Research Institutes
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 Research Institutes: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12.6 Others
12.6.1 Overview
12.6.2 Others: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
13. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis
13.1 North America: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market
13.2 Europe: Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market
13.3 Asia Pacific: Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market
13.4 Middle East & Africa: Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market
13.5 South and Central America: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market
14. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market
14.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
14.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
14.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
14.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
14.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
15. Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - Industry Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Growth Strategies in the Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market, 2015-2020
15.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies
15.3.1 Overview
15.4 Organic Growth Strategies
15.4.1 Overview
16. Company Profiles
16.1 BD
16.1.1 Key Facts
16.1.2 Business Description
16.1.3 Products and Services
16.1.4 Financial Overview
16.1.5 SWOT Analysis
16.1.6 Key Developments
16.2 bioMerieux SA
16.2.1 Key Facts
16.2.2 Business Description
16.2.3 Products and Services
16.2.4 Financial Overview
16.2.5 SWOT Analysis
16.2.6 Key Developments
16.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
16.3.1 Key Facts
16.3.2 Business Description
16.3.3 Products and Services
16.3.4 Financial Overview
16.3.5 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Key Developments
16.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.4.1 Key Facts
16.4.2 Business Description
16.4.3 Products and Services
16.4.4 Financial Overview
16.4.5 SWOT Analysis
16.4.6 Key Developments
16.5 Illumina, Inc.
16.5.1 Key Facts
16.5.2 Business Description
16.5.3 Products and Services
16.5.4 Financial Overview
16.5.5 SWOT Analysis
16.5.6 Key Developments
16.6 Danaher
16.6.1 Key Facts
16.6.2 Business Description
16.6.3 Products and Services
16.6.4 Financial Overview
16.6.5 SWOT Analysis
16.6.6 Key Developments
16.7 QIAGEN
16.7.1 Key Facts
16.7.2 Business Description
16.7.3 Products and Services
16.7.4 Financial Overview
16.7.5 SWOT Analysis
16.7.6 Key Developments
16.8 Abbott
16.8.1 Key Facts
16.8.2 Business Description
16.8.3 Products and Services
16.8.4 Financial Overview
16.8.5 SWOT Analysis
16.8.6 Key Developments
16.9 Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
16.9.1 Key Facts
16.9.2 Business Description
16.9.3 Products and Services
16.9.4 Financial Overview
16.9.5 SWOT Analysis
16.9.6 Key Developments
16.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
16.10.1 Key Facts
16.10.2 Business Description
16.10.3 Products and Services
16.10.4 Financial Overview
16.10.5 SWOT Analysis
16.10.6 Key Developments
17. Appendix
17.1 About the Publisher
17.2 Glossary of Terms
