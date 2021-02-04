Insights on the Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Global Market to 2027 - Key Findings and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Nucleic Acid; Process; Product Type, Direct Nucleic Acid Detection, Next Generation Sequencing; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 38,162.68 million by 2027 from US$ 14,014.59 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on nucleic acid, the global nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is segmented into deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). In 2019, the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) segment held the largest share of the market; also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising adoption of DNA detection and amplification for disease diagnosis are estimated to contribute to the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) segment growth.



The growth of the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and increasing demand for accurate and modern diagnostic measures. However, lack of expertise and inadequate infrastructure in emerging countries is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The emergence of Coronavirus is expected to have positive impact on the market growth. As nucleic acid related diagnostic technologies offer superior outcomes, majority of the market players are focusing on the product development equipped with nucleic acid tests. However, implementation of physical distancing policies and total shut down of businesses in order to prevent the viral infection disrupted the supply chain operations, which deterred the market growth by certain extent.



BD, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Danaher, QIAGEN, Abbott, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in the nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - By Nucleic Acid

1.3.2 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - By Process

1.3.3 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - By Technology

1.3.4 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - By Application

1.3.5 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - By End User

1.3.6 Global nucleic acid amplification detection and diagnostics market - By Geography



2. Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Accurate and Modern Diagnostic Measures

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions and Infectious Diseases

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Expertise and Inadequate Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Investments for the Development of New Biotechnological Diagnostic Technologies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Automations in Nucleic Acid Amplification and Detection

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Nucleic Acid

7.1 Overview

7.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Nucleic Acid (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA)

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA): Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Ribonucleic Acid (RNA)

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Ribonucleic Acid (RNA): Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Process

8.1 Overview

8.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Revenue Share, by Process (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Amplification

8.4 Detection

8.5 Diagnostics



9. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Product Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Share, by Product Type, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Assays

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Assays: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Kits and Reagents

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Kits and Reagents: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Systems

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Systems: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Technology

10.1 Overview

10.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Share, by Technology, 2019 and 2027, (%)

10.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

10.4 ISOTHERMAL AMPLIFICATION TECHNOLOGY

10.5 Direct Nucleic Acid Detection

10.6 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

10.7 CRISPR-CAS9



11. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Application

11.1 Overview

11.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027, (%)

11.3 Infectious Diseases

11.4 Genetic Diseases

11.5 Forensic Testing

11.6 Paternity Testing

11.7 Oncology

11.8 Others



12. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis - By End User

12.1 Overview

12.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

12.3 Hospital and Clinics

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Hospital and Clinics: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

12.4 Diagnostic Centers

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Diagnostic Centers: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

12.5 Research Institutes

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 Research Institutes: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

12.6 Others

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 Others: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



13. Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

13.1 North America: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market

13.2 Europe: Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market

13.3 Asia Pacific: Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market

13.4 Middle East & Africa: Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market

13.5 South and Central America: Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market



14. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection and Diagnostics Market

14.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

14.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



15. Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market - Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Growth Strategies in the Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostic Market, 2015-2020

15.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

15.3.1 Overview

15.4 Organic Growth Strategies

15.4.1 Overview



16. Company Profiles

16.1 BD

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Business Description

16.1.3 Products and Services

16.1.4 Financial Overview

16.1.5 SWOT Analysis

16.1.6 Key Developments

16.2 bioMerieux SA

16.2.1 Key Facts

16.2.2 Business Description

16.2.3 Products and Services

16.2.4 Financial Overview

16.2.5 SWOT Analysis

16.2.6 Key Developments

16.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Business Description

16.3.3 Products and Services

16.3.4 Financial Overview

16.3.5 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Key Developments

16.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

16.4.1 Key Facts

16.4.2 Business Description

16.4.3 Products and Services

16.4.4 Financial Overview

16.4.5 SWOT Analysis

16.4.6 Key Developments

16.5 Illumina, Inc.

16.5.1 Key Facts

16.5.2 Business Description

16.5.3 Products and Services

16.5.4 Financial Overview

16.5.5 SWOT Analysis

16.5.6 Key Developments

16.6 Danaher

16.6.1 Key Facts

16.6.2 Business Description

16.6.3 Products and Services

16.6.4 Financial Overview

16.6.5 SWOT Analysis

16.6.6 Key Developments

16.7 QIAGEN

16.7.1 Key Facts

16.7.2 Business Description

16.7.3 Products and Services

16.7.4 Financial Overview

16.7.5 SWOT Analysis

16.7.6 Key Developments

16.8 Abbott

16.8.1 Key Facts

16.8.2 Business Description

16.8.3 Products and Services

16.8.4 Financial Overview

16.8.5 SWOT Analysis

16.8.6 Key Developments

16.9 Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

16.9.1 Key Facts

16.9.2 Business Description

16.9.3 Products and Services

16.9.4 Financial Overview

16.9.5 SWOT Analysis

16.9.6 Key Developments

16.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

16.10.1 Key Facts

16.10.2 Business Description

16.10.3 Products and Services

16.10.4 Financial Overview

16.10.5 SWOT Analysis

16.10.6 Key Developments



17. Appendix

17.1 About the Publisher

17.2 Glossary of Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7lrra

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



