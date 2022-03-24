Insights on the Nutraceuticals Global Market to 2026 - Increase in Demand for Antioxidants and Vitamins Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutraceuticals Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application, Health Benefits, Form, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nutraceuticals Market is estimated to be USD 224.56 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 365.45 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.23%.

The key factor driving the market demand for fortified food is a survey conducted in the U.S. on which 89%. of consumers agreed that fortified food has health benefits beyond their primary nutrition. It helps in increasing health consciousness amongst consumers. U.S. and Canada are opting for High adoption of herbal medicine among individuals on account of rising concerns over hazardous effects. Surging awareness regarding nutritional enrichment in China and India foresee to remain favorable for nutraceuticals industry growth.

Opportunities are personalized healthcare Products, and technological innovation in the nutraceutical industry provides better suited and customized products to the end consumer. Recent innovation and operating-specific antioxidants are awaited to form market opportunities.

Growth in aging and spending patterns create enormous development for the market. An increase in demand for antioxidants vitamins also creates further opportunities for the market. The higher cost of fortified products until they reach the end-user might change their mind about buying the product. High-rise Investment for R&D and Stringent Regulations hampering the market growth. Nutraceutical products skepticism in Consumers. The high cost of production of raw materials becoming hinders the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Multi-Function Display Market is segmented further based on Type, Application, Health Benefits, Form, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified as Probiotic, Proteins And Amino Acids, Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Prebiotic, Carotenoids, Minerals, Others.

By Application, the market is classified as Food, Beverages, Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements.

By Health Benefits Type, the market is classified as Cognitive Health, Gut Health, Heart Health, Bone Health, Immunity, Nutrition, Weight Management, Others.

By Form Type, the market is classified as Dry and Liquid.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Associated British foods, Arla foods, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Nestle S.A., Danone, General Mills, Innophos, WR grace, Amway Corporation, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in the Demand for Fortified Food Owing to the Increasing Health Consciousness Amongst Consumer

4.1.2 High Adoption of Herbal Medicine Among Individuals

4.1.3 Rising Awareness Regarding Nutritional Enrichment in China and India

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Higher Cost of Fortified Products Dissuading Large-Scale Usage and Adoption

4.2.2 High Investment or R&D

4.2.3 Stringent Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Product and Technological Innovation in the Nutraceutical Industry

4.3.2 Recent Innovation and Findings of Function Specific

4.3.3 Growth in Aging and Change in Spending Pattern Creating Growth

4.3.4 Increase in Demand for Antioxidants and Vitamins

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Consumer Skepticism Associated with Nutraceutical Products

4.4.2 High Cost of Production of Raw Material



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Probiotic

6.3 Proteins and amino acids

6.4 Phytochemical & Plant extracts

6.5 Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

6.6 Omega 3 fatty acids

6.7 Vitamins

6.8 Prebiotic

6.9 Carotenoids

6.10 Minerals

6.11 Others



7 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food

7.2.1 Carotenoids

7.2.2 Dietary Fibers

7.2.3 Fatty Acids

7.2.4 Minerals

7.2.5 Prebiotics & Probiotics

7.2.6 Vitamins

7.2.7 Others

7.3 Beverages

7.3.1 Energy Drinks

7.3.2 Sport Drinks

7.3.3 Functional Juices

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Personal Care

7.5 Animal Nutrition

7.6 Dietary Supplements

7.6.1 Vitamins

7.6.2 Botanicals

7.6.3 Minerals

7.6.4 Proteins & Amino Acids

7.6.5 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

7.6.6 Omega Fatty acids

7.6.7 Other



8 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By health benefits Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cognitive Health

8.3 Gut Health

8.4 Heart Health

8.5 Bone Health

8.6 Immunity

8.7 Nutrition

8.8 Weigh Management

8.9 Others



Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Form

8.10 Introduction

8.11 Dry

8.12 Liquid



9 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Associated British foods

11.2 Arla foods

11.3 DSM

11.4 Ingredion Incorporated

11.5 Tate & Lyle Plc

11.6 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

11.7 Cargill incorporated

11.8 Archer Daniels Midland company

11.9 DuPont

11.10 Nestle S.A.

11.11 Danone

11.12 General Mills

11.13 Innophos

11.14 WR grace

11.15 Amway Corporation

11.16 Pepsi co.

11.17 Kellogg's

11.18 Herbalife International of America

11.19 Suntory

11.20 BASF SE

11.21 Aland nutraceutical co. Ltd.

11.22 Blytheco

11.23 Gamajet

11.24 Pharmachem laboratories

11.25 Balchem Corp.

11.26 Alpha packaging

11.27 Aker BioMarine

11.28 Barrington Nutritionals

11.29 Premier Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

11.30 Sydler India

11.31 Marlyn Nutraceuticals



12 Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire



