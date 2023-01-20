Insights on the Octyl Salicylate Global Market to 2031 - Players Include AAKO, Aceto, Clariant and Ernesto Ventos

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Octyl Salicylate Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The octyl salicylate market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.



Salicylates are weak UVB absorbers and are commonly utilized in combination with other UV sunscreens. Octyl salicylate is mainly a colorless or pale yellow with a slightly floral odor. It is mostly found in sunscreen creams, lotions, sprays, and sticks.

It is soluble in ethanol, olive oil, isopropanol, mineral oil, paraffin oil, dimethicone, and octyl palmitate. It acts as an exceptional solubilizer for a broad range of crystalline UV filters, such as butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane and ethylhexyl triazone.



For the purpose of analysis, the octyl salicylate market scope covers segments by type, application, and region. The report outlines the details about octyl salicylate type, including colorless and light yellow.

The use of octyl salicylate in various applications, including perfume, soap, cosmetics, sunscreens, and others are analyzed in the report. Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of octyl salicylate across different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder.

Value chain analysis for this industry, which includes R&D, components manufacturers, assembly, programming & testing, marketing & sales, customers, and post-sales services, is explained. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



In addition, the report covers profiles of key industry participants, such as AAKO, Aceto Corporation, Clariant, Ernesto Ventos S.A., Labdhi Chemicals, MFCI CO., LTD., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Prakash Chemicals International Private Limited, Rishabh Metals and Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Siddharth Carbochem Products, TCI Chemicals, Toronto Research Chemicals, Unicorn Petroleum, Universal Esters, and Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the octyl salicylate market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing octyl salicylate market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the octyl salicylate market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global octyl salicylate market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1.1 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: OCTYL SALICYLATE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Colorless

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Light yellow

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: OCTYL SALICYLATE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Perfume

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Soap

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Cosmetics

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Sunscreens

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: OCTYL SALICYLATE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 AAKO

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 ACETO CORPORATION

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 CLARIANT

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 ERNESTO VENTOS S. A

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 LABDHI CHEMICAL PRIVATE LIMITED

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 MFCI CO.,LTD

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 OTTO CHEMIE PVT LTD

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 PRAKASH CHEMICALS INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE LIMITED

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 RISHABH METALS AND CHEMICAL PVT. LTD

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 SIDDHARTH CARBOCHEM PRODUCTS

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.11 TOKYO CHEMICALS

8.11.1 Company overview

8.11.2 Company snapshot

8.11.3 Operating business segments

8.11.4 Product portfolio

8.11.5 Business performance

8.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.12 TORONTO RESEARCH CHEMICALS

8.12.1 Company overview

8.12.2 Company snapshot

8.12.3 Operating business segments

8.12.4 Product portfolio

8.12.5 Business performance

8.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.13 UNICORN PETROLEUM INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

8.13.1 Company overview

8.13.2 Company snapshot

8.13.3 Operating business segments

8.13.4 Product portfolio

8.13.5 Business performance

8.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.14 UNIVERSAL ESTERS LTD

8.14.1 Company overview

8.14.2 Company snapshot

8.14.3 Operating business segments

8.14.4 Product portfolio

8.14.5 Business performance

8.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.15 UNIVERSAL PRESERV-A-CHEM INC.

8.15.1 Company overview

8.15.2 Company snapshot

8.15.3 Operating business segments

8.15.4 Product portfolio

8.15.5 Business performance

8.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1e5zr

