Insights on the Oil Filter Global Market to 2026 - by End-use, Fuel Type and Region

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil Filter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oil filter market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Oil filter refers to a device which eliminates impurities and foreign particles from the oil, and prevents contaminants from ruining the engine as oil circulates and lubricates it. Oil filter not only helps in protecting the vehicles' engine from premature wear but also in making the engine run efficiently for a longer period. Oil filter based on new technologies offers functions such as oil cooling and pressure monitoring. Additionally, it is easy to replace, contains recyclable materials and leaves no oil residue.



Flourishing automobile and automotive industries represent one of the primary drivers facilitating the growth of the global oil filter market. In recent years, the rising population has resulted in a surge in the vehicle fleet and usage of vehicles for commuting, particularly in the developing regions. This in turn, has augmented the demand for oil filters. Apart from this, stringent government regulations and various initiatives for reducing carbon emissions across various nations have also proliferated the demand for oil filters. Moreover, several manufacturers have been developing sophisticated engine designs and clean fuel levels in oil filters. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global oil filter market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global oil filter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key end-use segments in the global oil filter market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global oil filter market?

What are the import and export trends of oil filter?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global oil filter industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global oil filter industry?

What is the structure of the global oil filter industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global oil filter market?

How are oil filters manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Oil Filter Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by End Use

5.5 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Two-Wheelers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

7.1 Gasoline

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Diesel

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Oil Filter Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Ahlstrom

11.3.2 CLARCOR Inc.

11.3.3 DENSO

11.3.4 MAHLE

11.3.5 MANN+HUMMEL

