Insights on the Oncology Precision Medicine Global Market to 2030 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Precision medicine is a concept that collectively integrates the outcomes and the endeavors of research and healthcare. The ability to tailor the diagnostics and therapeutics offered to the patients is the key to precision medicine. The combination of biotechnology development, digitization of healthcare, and public investment led to the evolution of the personalization of disease-based therapies.

This evolution within precision medicine will profoundly impact the biopharmaceutical industry, and multiple players from biopharma to diagnostics companies with multiple functions such as research and development to commercial operations will witness a change.

The global oncology precision medicine market was valued at $46.90 billion in 2019, and it is expected to grow at an impressive double-digit rate of 11.21% and reach a value of $148.66 billion in 2030.

The existing oncology precision medicine market is favored by multiple factors, which include rising cancer incidences and death rates, several government initiatives, coupled up with the general population's growing awareness pertaining to molecular level diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the increasing number of advancements in molecular diagnostics, increasing FDA approvals for such precision medicine-based oncology drugs, improving focus on research and development activities by key healthcare companies are also leading toward market expansion.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of application (breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, other applications), ecosystem type (applied sciences, precision diagnostics, digital health and information technology, precision therapeutics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World). This segmentation highlights value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, and future opportunities to detail the scope and provide a 360-coverage of the domain.

Market Report Coverage - Oncology Precision Medicine

Market Segmentation

By Application: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Other Applications

By Ecosystem: Applied Sciences, Precision Diagnostics, Digital Health and Information Technology, Precision Therapeutics

By Region: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Europe - Germany , U.K., France , Italy , Spain , and Rest-of- Europe

- , U.K., , , , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific - China , Australia , Japan , India , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , , and Rest-of- Latin America - Brazil , Mexico , and Rest-of-LATAM

- , , and Rest-of-LATAM Rest-of-the-World

Key Oncology Precision Medicine Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Almac Group Ltd., ANGLE plc, Asuragen, Inc.,AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, bioMerieux SA., BGI Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Gilead Sciences, Inc. Illumina, Inc, Konica Minolta, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, MDx Health, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Novartis AG, Opko Health,Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermofisher Scientific, QIAGEN, and Quest Diagnostics

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the most common causes of cancer deaths globally?

What are the emerging technologies that can take over the current technologies for molecular diagnosis within the oncology precision medicine market?

What is the patent expiry scenario of the key companion diagnostics-based drugs within the market?

How are the key market players performing research investments in the respective market?

Who are the upcoming start-ups within the oncology precision medicine market and their funding scenario?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

How have the strategic collaborations among the key players and academia, providing a push to product development within the oncology precision medicine market?

What are the regulations pertaining to the precision medicine in oncology among different regions and their impact over the respective market?

What are the initiatives implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of oncology precision medicine products and associated platforms?

How has COVID-19 impacted the oncology precision medicine market?

How will the urgency of the pandemic influence the global oncology precision medicine market?

What are the leading companies dominating the global oncology precision medicine market?

What is the reimbursement scenario of the products offered in the global oncology precision medicine market?

Based on the application area, which global oncology precision medicine market application area is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand in the forecast period?

How is each segment of the global oncology precision medicine market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

How is the global oncology precision medicine industry anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What are the leading trends and consumer preferences witnessed in the global oncology precision medicine market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

2 Scope of the Research Study

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Key Questions Answered by the Research Study

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model

3.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Evolution of Precision Medicine for Cancer Management and Treatment

4.3 Applications of Precision Medicine in Oncology

4.3.1 Identifying Genetic Mutations and Risks of Cancer Through Precision Diagnostics

4.3.2 Promising Technological Developments Supporting Precision Oncology

4.3.2.1 Low-Throughput Genomic Sequencing to High-Throughput Genomic Sequencing

4.3.2.2 Multicell Hybrid Detection to Single-Cell Precision Detection

4.3.2.3 Advancing Applications of ctDNA Detection Technology

4.3.2.4 CRISPR/Cas Technology

5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market

5.1 Disruption of Oncology Precision Medicine Due to COVID-19

5.2 COVID-19 Affecting Supply Chain of Oncology Precision Medicine-Based Therapies

5.3 Interruption in Research and Clinical Development and Commercial Operation

5.3.1 Research and Clinical Development

5.3.2 Commercial Operation and Access

5.4 Navigating Crisis Recovery and Looking to the Future

6 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Industry Analysis

6.1 Legal and Regulatory Framework and Requirements

6.1.1 North America

6.1.1.1 Regulatory Requirements in U.S.

6.1.2 Europe

6.1.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2 Legal Requirements and Framework by the MHLW

6.3 Patent Landscape

7 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Market Dynamics

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Driving Factors

7.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Cancer

7.2.2 Decreasing Trial and Error-Based Drug Prescription Through Pharmacogenomics

7.2.3 Increasing Usage of Predictive Biomarker for Diagnostics

7.2.4 Rapid Technological Advancements

7.2.5 Decreasing Cost of Genomic Sequencing

7.3 Market Restraining Factors

7.3.1 Large Scale Data Integration, Analysis and Establishment of Secure Data Libraries

7.3.2 Inadequate Reimbursement Scenario for Precision Medicine

7.3.3 Regulatory Barriers in the Advancement of Precision Medicine

7.3.4 Lack of Expertise, Education, and Awareness for Precision Medicine Implementation

7.4 Market Opportunities

7.4.1 Unprecedented Improvements in Disease Modelling via In Silico, In Vitro, and In Vivo Methods

7.4.2 Expansion into the Emerging Markets

8 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key Strategies and Developments

8.1.1 Product Offerings

8.1.2 Synergistic Activities

8.1.3 Regulatory and Legal

8.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

8.1.5 Business Expansions and Funding

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Growth-Share Analysis (by Company), 2019

9 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-2030

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Breast Cancer

9.1.2 Lung Cancer

9.1.3 Colorectal Cancer

9.1.4 Prostate Cancer

9.1.5 Cervical Cancer

9.1.6 Other Cancer

10 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem), $Million, 2019-2030

10.1 Overview

10.2 Applied Sciences

10.2.1 Genomics

10.2.2 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Genomics Market (by Technology)

10.2.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

10.2.2.2 Precision Medicine Next-Generation Sequencing (PM NGS)

10.2.2.3 Genome Editing

10.2.2.4 Other Technologies

10.2.3 Pharmacogenomics

10.2.4 Other Applied Sciences

10.3 Precision Diagnostics

10.3.1 Molecular Diagnostics (MDx)

10.3.2 Medical Imaging

10.4 Digital Health and Information Technology

10.4.1 Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

10.4.2 Big Data Analytics

10.4.3 IT Infrastructure

10.4.4 Genomics Informatics

10.4.5 In-Silico Informatics

10.4.6 Mobile Health

10.5 Precision Therapeutics

10.5.1 Clinical Trials

10.5.2 Cell Therapy

10.5.3 Drug Discovery and Research

10.5.4 Gene Therapy

11 Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market (by Region), $Million, 2019-2030

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe Oncology Precision Medicine Market Dynamics

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 U.K.

11.3.6 Spain

11.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

11.4.1 Asia-Pacific Oncology Precision Medicine Market Dynamics

11.4.1.1 China

11.4.1.2 Japan

11.4.1.3 Australia

11.4.1.4 India

11.4.1.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1.1 Brazil

11.5.1.2 Mexico

11.5.1.3 Rest-of-LATAM

11.6 Rest-of-the-World

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market

12.1.3 Financials

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.3 Almac Group Ltd.

12.4 ANGLE plc

12.5 ASURAGEN INC.

12.6 BGI Group

12.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.8 bioMerieux S.A.

12.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

12.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

12.11 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

12.12 Illumina, Inc.

12.13 Konica Minolta, Inc.

12.14 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

12.15 MDx Health, Inc.

12.16 Myriad Genetics, Inc

12.17 Novartis AG

12.18 OPKO Health, Inc.

12.19 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

12.20 Quest Diagnostics

12.21 QIAGEN N.V.*

12.22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



