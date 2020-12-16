Insights on the Online Auto Ad Global Market to 2024 - Increasing Number of Video Streaming Users is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Auto Ad Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global online auto ad, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides analysis of the online advertising market by value, online auto ad market by value, by type, by format and by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of the online auto ad market by value.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global online auto ad has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global online auto ad market are Autohome Inc., CarGurus Inc., Auto Trader Group PLC and TrueCar Inc., whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.

Online advertising provides a platform on which the publisher allows the advertiser to display the company's product advertisement on the website or mobile application. Online advertisement can be segmented in different types, such as web banner advertising, floating advertisements, display advertising, video advertising and many other.

The automotive industry is leveraging increased penetration of online platforms for transforming its marketing skills. The reinvigoration of marketing skills is taking place via the development of online portals, users can visit these portals through online advertisement. In addition, online ad enables an advertiser to highlight vehicle feature to attract new customers and amplify their customer base.

The global online auto ad market has perceived progressive growth in the past few years and it is expected that during the forecasted period (2020-2024) the market would augment at an escalating growth rate. The global online auto ad market growth would be supported by numerous growth drivers such as escalating urban population, growing smartphone penetration, upsurge in the internet of things (IoT) devices, increasing number of video streaming users, increase in digital buyers, an emerging number of internet users and many other factors.

However, the growth of the global online auto ad market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are audience fragmentation, fraud, piracy & malware and adblocking. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like growth in chatbot technology, rising artificial intelligence technology, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Online Advertising Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Online Advertising Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Online Advertising Market by Application (Automotive and Other)

3.2 Global Online Auto Ad Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Online Auto Ad Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Online Auto Ad Market by Type (Programmatic and Direct)

3.2.3 Global Online Auto Ad Market by Format (Search Engine, Social Media and Other)

3.2.4 Global Online Auto Ad Market by Region (North America and the US)

3.3 Global Online Auto Ad Market: Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Direct Advertising Market by Value

3.4 Global Online Auto Ad Market: Format Analysis

3.4.1 Global Search Engine Advertising Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Social Media Advertising Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Other Advertising Platform Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Online Auto Ad Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Online Auto Ad Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Online Auto Ad Market by Region (the US and rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US Online Auto Ad Market by Value

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Advertising Spend

5.3 Variation in Organic Traffic

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Escalating Urban Population

6.1.2 Growing Smartphone Penetration

6.1.3 Upsurge in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

6.1.4 Increase in Digital Buyers

6.1.5 Emerging Number of Internet Users

6.1.6 Increasing Number of Video Streaming Users

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Audience Fragmentation

6.2.2 Fraud, Piracy and Malware

6.2.3 Ad Blocking

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growth in Chatbot Technology

6.3.2 Rising Artificial Intelligence Technology

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Online Auto Ad Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Autohome Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 CarGurus, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 TrueCar Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Auto Trader Group PLC

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tizg7n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

