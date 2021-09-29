Insights on the Online Survey Software Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Cisco Systems, NIPO and Zoho Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Survey Software Market Research Report by Industry, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Survey Software Market size was estimated at USD 5,027.13 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,487.37 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 10.13% to reach USD 8,972.78 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Survey Software Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Online Survey Software Market, including Alchemer LLC, Birdeye Inc., Campaign Monitor, Cisco Systems, Inc., Confirmit AS, CSPro, Dobility, Inc., FocusVision, FORM, Inc., Google LLC by Alphabet Inc., Inqwise, JotForm Inc., Medallia, Inc., Nextiva, Nicereply, NIPO, Open Data Kit, Qualaroo, Inc., Qualtrics International Inc., QuestionPro, Inc., SoGoSurvey, Inc., Surveylegend, SurveyMonkey, Inc., SurveySparrow, Inc., Toluna Inc., UNICOM Systems, Inc., WorkTango Inc., and Zoho Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Survey Software Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Online Survey Software Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Survey Software Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Survey Software Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Survey Software Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Online Survey Software Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Online Survey Software Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing Need to Enhance E-commerce Platform Quality Assessment

5.1.1.2. Increasing Penetration of Internet and the Availability of High-Speed Internet Connections

5.1.1.3. Growing Need for Research-Based Approach to Understand Consumer and Employee Insights

5.1.1.4. Potential Demand Owing to Benefits such as Low-Cost, Quick Analysis and Accuracy

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Concern Over Inappropriate and Misleading Questions

5.1.2.2. Concerns Regarding Fraudulent data

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Integration of Marketing Automation

5.1.3.2. Emerging Integration of Various Analytics, AI, and Machine Learning with Online Software

5.1.3.3. Ongoing Demand Attributed to Increasing use of Drone Surveys

5.1.3.4. Growing Adoption of Online Survey Software in Clinical Research & Life Sciences Studies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complexity in Adding Human Touch for Projecting Emotions

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Online Survey Software Market, by Industry

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aerospace & Defense

6.3. Automotive & Transportation

6.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

6.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

6.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

6.7. Education

6.8. Energy & Utilities

6.9. Government & Public Sector

6.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

6.11. Information Technology

6.12. Manufacturing

6.13. Media & Entertainment

6.14. Telecommunication

6.15. Travel & Hospitality



7. Americas Online Survey Software Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Argentina

7.3. Brazil

7.4. Canada

7.5. Mexico

7.6. United States



8. Asia-Pacific Online Survey Software Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Australia

8.3. China

8.4. India

8.5. Indonesia

8.6. Japan

8.7. Malaysia

8.8. Philippines

8.9. Singapore

8.10. South Korea

8.11. Thailand



9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Online Survey Software Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. France

9.3. Germany

9.4. Italy

9.5. Netherlands

9.6. Qatar

9.7. Russia

9.8. Saudi Arabia

9.9. South Africa

9.10. Spain

9.11. United Arab Emirates

9.12. United Kingdom



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

10.1.1. Quadrants

10.1.2. Business Strategy

10.1.3. Product Satisfaction

10.2. Market Ranking Analysis

10.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant

10.4. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

10.5. Competitive Scenario

10.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

10.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

10.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

10.5.4. Investment & Funding

10.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



11. Company Usability Profiles

11.1. Alchemer LLC

11.2. Birdeye Inc.

11.3. Campaign Monitor

11.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.5. Confirmit AS

11.6. CSPro

11.7. Dobility, Inc.

11.8. FocusVision

11.9. FORM, Inc.

11.10. Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

11.11. Inqwise

11.12. JotForm Inc.

11.13. Medallia, Inc.

11.14. Nextiva

11.15. Nicereply

11.16. NIPO

11.17. Open Data Kit

11.18. Qualaroo, Inc.

11.19. Qualtrics International Inc.

11.20. QuestionPro, Inc.

11.21. SoGoSurvey, Inc.

11.22. Surveylegend

11.23. SurveyMonkey, Inc.

11.24. SurveySparrow, Inc.

11.25. Toluna Inc.

11.26. UNICOM Systems, Inc.

11.27. WorkTango Inc.

11.28. Zoho Corporation



12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3v5e4a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

