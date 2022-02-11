Insights on the Optical Ceramics Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Ceramics Market by Material and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optical ceramics market was valued at $189.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $603.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Optical ceramics are special industrial products used in laser windows used in restaurants, infrared radomes, and barcode scanners. Optical ceramics are translucent polycrystalline materials formed by ceramic manufacturing techniques that are used in place of single crystal scintillators. In addition, owing to its polycrystalline structure, it has properties such as high heat resistance, extraordinary strength, high rigidity, electrical insulation, and vibration resistance. Use of optical ceramics in manufacturing is designed to withstand harsh of civil and military aircraft engines, domes, and radomes, where increasing demand in the expanding aerospace and defense and energy industries is expected.



These ceramics are cheaper to manufacture compared to available alternatives in industries, which is expected to be a key factor in growth of the global optical ceramic market. In addition, the manufacturing process for producing single crystals is faster. In addition, innovation and increased use of optical ceramics over glass and metals are also expected to drive growth in global demand for optical ceramics. In addition, with development of image sensors, lamp devices, and laser transmitters, reaction speed of optical ceramics to infrared rays, optics, and ultraviolet rays may increase leading to rise in the global demand.



The global optical ceramics market is segmented into material, end use, and region. By material, the market is segregated into sapphire, aluminum oxynitride, spinel, yttrium aluminum garnet, and others. On the basis of end use, it is fragmented into optics & optoelectronics, aerospace & defense and security, energy, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major companies profiled in this report include American Elements, CeraNova, CeramTec, CoorsTek, Konoshima Chemicals, Kyocera, Saint- Gobain, Schott AG, Surmet Corporation, and II-VI Aerospace & Defense. The global optical ceramics market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the optical ceramics market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Aerospace & defense expected to witness significant growth

3.4.1.2. Substitute to glass, metal, and plastics

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High costs of optical ceramic

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in demand for optical ceramic in Asia-pacific

3.4.3.2. Advancements in nanotechnology

3.5. Patent analysis

3.5.1. Patent analysis by country (2015-2020)

3.6. Impact of Corona (COVID-19) outbreak on the optical ceramics market



CHAPTER 4: OPTICAL CERAMICS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Sapphire

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Aluminum oxynitride

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. Spinel

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.5. Yttrium Aluminum Garnet

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: OPTICAL CERAMICS MARKET, BY END USE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Optics & optoelectronics

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. Aerospace & defense and security

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. Energy

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: OPTICAL CERAMICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2020

7.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

7.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

7.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

7.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

7.3. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYERS

7.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP

7.5. KEY DEVELOPMENTS

7.5.1. New product launches

7.5.2. Business Expansions

7.5.3. Acquisition

7.5.4. Key Joint Venture



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES:

8.1. AMERICAN ELEMENTS

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.2. Ceranova

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. CeramTec

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.4. CoorsTek

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Konoshima Chemicals

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.6. Kyocera Corporation

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Saint Gobain

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.8. Schott AG

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.8.4. Business performance

8.9. Surmet Corporation

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. II-VI Aerospace & Defense

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/579efv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets