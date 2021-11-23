Insights on the Optical Interconnect Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Amphenol, Broadcom and Molex Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Interconnect Market Research Report by Product Category, by Interconnect Level, by Fiber Mode, by Data Rate, by By Distance, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optical Interconnect Market size was estimated at USD 12.08 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 13.18 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.43% to reach USD 20.75 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Optical Interconnect Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Optical Interconnect Market, including Acacia Communications, Inc., Accelink Technology Co. Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Cailabs, Cleerline Technology Group, Fiberplex Technologies, Llc, Fujitsu Ltd., Ii-vi Incorporated, Infinera Corporation, Innolight Technology Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Lumentum Operations Llc, Molex, Llc, Neophotonics Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Optoscribe Ltd., Smiths Interconnect, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and Te Connectivity.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Optical Interconnect Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Optical Interconnect Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Optical Interconnect Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Optical Interconnect Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Optical Interconnect Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Optical Interconnect Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Optical Interconnect Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising demand for advanced bandwidth requirements

5.1.1.2. Increase in network traffic has resulted in higher demand for optical interconnects

5.1.1.3. Improved scalability with cloud-based solution for handling the complex data

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Data losses issues during high-frequency and long-distance

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing number of data centers

5.1.3.2. Emerging 5G infrastructure

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Constant need to improve size optimization

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Optical Interconnect Market, by Product Category

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cable Assemblies

6.2.1. Active Optical Cables

6.2.2. Indoor Cable Assemblies

6.2.3. Multi-source Agreements

6.2.3.1. Cdfp

6.2.3.2. Cfp

6.2.3.3. Cxp

6.2.3.4. Qsfp

6.2.4. Outdoor Cable Assemblies

6.3. Connectors

6.3.1. Lc Connectors

6.3.2. Mpo/Mtp Connectors

6.3.3. Sc Connectors

6.3.4. St Connectors

6.4. Free Space Optics, Fiber, And Waveguides

6.5. Optical Engines

6.6. Optical Transceivers

6.7. Pic-based Interconnects

6.8. Silicon Photonics



7. Optical Interconnect Market, by Interconnect Level

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Board-to-board And Rack-level Optical Interconnect

7.3. Chip- And Board-level Optical Interconnect

7.4. Metro And Long-haul Optical Interconnect



8. Optical Interconnect Market, by Fiber Mode

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Multimode Fiber

8.2.1. Graded-index Multimode Fiber

8.2.2. Step-index Multimode Fiber

8.3. Single Mode Fiber



9. Optical Interconnect Market, by Data Rate

9.1. Introduction

9.2. 10 Gbps To 40 Gbps

9.3. 41 Gbps To 100 Gbps

9.4. Less Than 10 Gbps

9.5. More Than 100 Gbps



10. Optical Interconnect Market, by By Distance

10.1. Introduction

10.2. 1 Km To 10 Km

10.3. 11 Km To 100 Km

10.4. Less Than 1 Km

10.5. More Than 100 Km



11. Optical Interconnect Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Data Communication

11.2.1. Datacenters

11.2.2. High-performance Computing

11.3. Telecommunication



12. Americas Optical Interconnect Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Optical Interconnect Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Taiwan

13.12. Thailand



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Optical Interconnect Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. France

14.3. Germany

14.4. Italy

14.5. Netherlands

14.6. Qatar

14.7. Russia

14.8. Saudi Arabia

14.9. South Africa

14.10. Spain

14.11. United Arab Emirates

14.12. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. Acacia Communications, Inc.

16.2. Accelink Technology Co. Ltd.

16.3. Amphenol Corporation

16.4. Broadcom Inc.

16.5. Cailabs

16.6. Cleerline Technology Group

16.7. Fiberplex Technologies, Llc

16.8. Fujitsu Ltd.

16.9. Ii-vi Incorporated

16.10. Infinera Corporation

16.11. Innolight Technology Ltd.

16.12. Juniper Networks, Inc.

16.13. Lumentum Operations Llc

16.14. Molex, Llc

16.15. Neophotonics Corporation

16.16. Nvidia Corporation

16.17. Optoscribe Ltd.

16.18. Smiths Interconnect

16.19. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

16.20. Te Connectivity



17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojgncs

