Insights on the Organic Baby Food Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Baby Food Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic baby food market is anticipated to at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. An increase in demand for a better quality of life, rising middle-class population, increasing disposable income, and urbanization are some of the key influences contributing to the growth of the organic baby food market. Growing awareness to limit baby's exposure to the harmful chemicals utilized in traditional packaged foods production coupled with the health benefits associated with organic foods among consumers is other driving factors of the global organic baby food market.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had neutral impacts on organic baby food. Although the sales had dropped in the earlier months of the pandemic, however, during this period, an increased number of individuals have turned to organic foods owing to their health benefits. Even though, lockdown in numerous countries has disrupted the entire supply chain with both brick and mortar and online retailers struggling to meet the increased demand for food and grocery products.



The organic baby food market is segmented based on product type and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the organic baby food market is segmented into dried baby food, milk formula, and ready to eat. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The offline distribution channel is leading the market share by a huge margin. Organic baby food is still a premium niche and it will take a few years before making its position stable on supermarkets' shelves. The e-commerce market for organic baby food is on a nascent phase and reflecting exceptional growth prospects in the years to come with key players including Amazon and Walmart are focusing on their expansion of e-commerce retail space.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market share as it is the region with the greatest number of individuals inclined towards organic foods. The US is the biggest consumer of organic foods. The rate of growth in the US lags behind the impressive levels seen elsewhere across the globe, however, this is large because it is already a very mature market, and the biggest in the world by far. The main reason behind the size of the US market is the size and means of the population. Relatively slow GDP growth and price inflation have coincided with other shifts in demand that could result in particularly lagging growth. Besides, a stronger rate of growth is observable in China. Notable drivers during China's organic baby food boom have included a series of food safety scandals. For example, melamine found in milk products in 2008 caused a huge shift towards organically-sourced dairy products and helped to foster the association between organic food and safety.



Abbott Laboratories, ALDI, Inc. (Little Journey), Baby Gourmet Foods, Inc., Hero Group (Beech-Nut), HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle S.A., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Earth's Best) are some of the key players operating in the global organic baby food market.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global organic baby food market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market into various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. the team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity to the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Organic Baby Food Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

2. Global Organic Baby Food Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global organic baby food market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global organic baby food market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global organic baby food market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Strategy Analysis

3.2. Key Company Analysis

3.2.1. Hero Group (Beech-Nut)

3.2.1.1. Overview

3.2.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2.2. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Earth's Best)

3.2.2.1. Overview

3.2.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.2.4. Recent Developments

3.2.3. Little Spoon, Inc.

3.2.3.1. Overview

3.2.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.3.4. Recent Developments

3.2.4. Nestle S.A.

3.2.4.1. Overview

3.2.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.4.4. Recent Developments

3.2.5. Baby Gourmet Foods, Inc.

3.2.5.1. Overview

3.2.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Organic Baby Food Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Dried Baby Food

5.1.2. Milk Formula

5.1.3. Ready to Eat

5.2. Global Organic Baby Food Market by Distribution Channel

5.2.1. Offline

5.2.2. Online



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.2. ALDI, Inc. (Little Journey)

7.3. Amara Organic Foods

7.4. Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd.

7.5. Baby Gourmet Foods, Inc.

7.6. Danone S.A.

7.7. Hero Group (Beech-Nut)

7.8. HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

7.9. Little Spoon, Inc.

7.10. Nascens Enterprises Pvt., Ltd.

7.11. Nestle S.A.

7.12. North Castle Partners, LLC

7.13. Nurture, Inc.

7.14. NurturMe, Inc.

7.15. Ormeal Foods Pvt. Ltd.

7.16. Plum, PBC

7.17. Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

7.18. PT Organics Ltd.

7.19. Sari Foods Co

7.20. Sprout Foods, Inc.

7.21. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Earth's Best)

7.22. The Kraft Heinz Company

7.23. Upon A Farm LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vax4k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

