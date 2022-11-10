Insights on the Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Avient, Covestro, SGL Carbon and Teijin Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Raw Material, Sandwich Panel, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market was valued at $596.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,672.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.92% between 2022 and 2031 in terms of value.

Europe dominated the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market with a share of 31.11% in 2020. Europe, including the major countries, such as Germany, is the most prominent country in the market. In Europe, Germany acquired a major market share in 2020 due to the major deployment of countermeasures in defense in the country.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market is in the developing phase. The rising demand for increasing environmental concerns along with increasing adoption from new end users such as automotive manufacturers and construction industry. The aerospace and defense industry has witnessed an increase in demand for organosheet due to its lightweight, outstanding strength, and design flexibility.

Impact

Some of the factors behind the expansion of the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market are increased demand from emerging countries, increased cost efficiency of manufactured parts, and increased fuel efficiency requirements in the aerospace and defense, and automotive industries. Emerging applications in end use segments such as construction, wind energy, and oil and gas sectors are boosting the demand for organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate. However, higher prices of organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate than that of other plastic materials and glass, coupled with a lack of awareness of the products in developing countries, are some of the major factors inhibiting the market from flourishing.

Impact of COVID-19

The global lockdown due to the COVID-19 epidemic resulted in disruptions in manufacturing activity and supply networks and production halts, all of which had a negative impact on the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market in 2020. Furthermore, various end use sectors, such as automotive, construction, and aerospace, shut down their operations, resulting in lower demand for organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate in 2020.

Recent Developments in global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market

In June 2022 , Avient Corporation expanded its product portfolio by adding Complet REC long-fiber composite made from 25% to 100% recycled polyamide 66 and 25%-75% recycled thermoplastic polyurethane.

, Avient Corporation expanded its product portfolio by adding Complet REC long-fiber composite made from 25% to 100% recycled polyamide 66 and 25%-75% recycled thermoplastic polyurethane. In February 2022 , Teijin Limited partnered with Fuji Design Co., Ltd. to recycle carbon fiber to reduce its CO2 emissions by 30% till FY2030.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market:

Adoption of Lightweight Materials in the Automotive Industry

Stringent Regulations to Ensure Sustainable Development

Improved Production Efficiency Owing to Reduced Manufacturing Time

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenge:

Lack of Knowledge about the Product

Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different products, raw materials, and technologies available for the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape market and its potential globally. Moreover, the study gives the reader a detailed understanding of the different products with usage in several applications.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture are some key strategies adopted by the key players operating in the space; for instance, in June 2022, Toray Advanced Composites was shortlisted as a composite material supplier as a member of the Advanced Composite Consortium (ACC) for supplying thermoplastics to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) hi-rate composite aircraft manufacturing (HiCAM) project.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape market are analyzed and profiled in the study involving organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Avient Corporation

LANXESS

Covestro AG

Gividi Fabrics S.r.l.

Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD.

PGTEX

Porcher Industries

SABIC

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Toray Advanced Composites

U.S. Liner Company

Jiangsu QIYI Technology Co., Ltd.

Sigmatex

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market

1.1.4 Supply Chain Network

1.1.5 Detailed Analysis of 20 Organosheet and Semi-Finished UD-Tape Laminate Manufacturers/Suppliers

1.1.6 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.6.1 Threat of New Entrants (High)

1.1.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Low)

1.1.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low)

1.1.6.4 Threat of Substitutes (High)

1.1.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Moderate)

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Adoption of Lightweight Materials in the Automotive Industry

1.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations to Ensure Sustainable Development

1.2.1.3 Improved Production Efficiency Owing to Reduced Manufacturing Time

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lack of Knowledge about the Product

1.2.2.2 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Capitalizing on the Demand for Aesthetic Value and Lightweight Materials for EVs

1.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate in Sustainable Building Systems

1.2.4 Business and Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Product Launches

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

1.2.4.3 Business Expansions

1.2.4.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.2.4.5 Other Key Developments

1.3 Key Start-Up Landscape

2 Application

2.1 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market - Application and Specification

2.1.1 Aerospace and Defense

2.1.2 Automotive

2.1.3 Sports and Leisure

2.1.4 Construction

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Application)

3 Product

3.1 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Organosheet (Fabric)

3.1.2 UD-Tape Laminate

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Product)

3.3 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market - Raw Materials and Specifications

3.3.1 Fiber

3.3.1.1 Glass Fiber

3.3.1.2 Carbon Fiber

3.3.1.3 Others

3.3.2 Thermoplastic Resin

3.3.2.1 Polypropylene (PP)

3.3.2.2 Polyamide (PA)

3.3.2.3 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

3.3.2.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

3.3.2.5 Others

3.4 Demand Analysis of Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Raw Material)

3.5 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market - Technology and Specification

3.5.1 Double Belt Press

3.5.2 Static Press

3.5.3 Continuous Compression Molding

3.5.4 Others

3.6 Demand Analysis of Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Technology)

3.7 Global Organosheet Sandwich Panel Market, Analysis and Forecast (2021-2031)

3.8 Global Sandwich Panel Market (by Application)

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Patent Analysis (by Year)

3.9.2 Patent Analysis (by Status)

3.9.3 Patent Analysis (by Organization)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Benchmarking Matrix

5.1.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

