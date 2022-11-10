Insights on the Parametric Insurance Global Market to 2031 - by Type, Industry Vertical and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Parametric Insurance Market By Type, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the parametric insurance market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The term, parametric insurance describes a type of insurance contract that insures a policyholder against the occurrence of a specific event by paying a set amount based on the magnitude of the event, as opposed to the magnitude of the losses in a traditional indemnity policy. It is a non-traditional insurance product that offers pre-specified payouts based upon a trigger event. Trigger events depend on the nature of the parametric policy and can include environmental triggers, such as wind speed and rainfall measurements, business-related triggers such as foot traffic, and others.



Parametric insurance can cover risks that are not otherwise easily insurable, and allow for more scientific pricing of products that respond to specific isolated parameters, rather than the physical losses, which are expected to result from any number of a wide range of occurrences. In addition, parametric insurance for building resilience is that a policy is capable of being triggered, not by the calamity itself (such as crop failure or the resulting human impacts), but by its forebear (such as inadequate rainfall), which through funding early intervention can minimize wider human and financial impacts and costs. Therefore, these are some of the factors propelling the market growth.

However, basis risk can arise if an individual insured's loss experience does not correlate with the index payouts. In this case, some households that experience loss may not receive compensation while some who suffer no loss receive insurance payouts. Therefore, these are some of the major factors that limit the growth of the parametric insurance market.

On the contrary, advances in technology have led to the new and exciting applications of parametric insurance principles which is emerging and growing faster than ever. Clients, brokers, insurers and investors have woken up to the possibilities of simpler, faster parametric insurance, and they are already experiencing the benefits. The rise in capital spending into parametric insurance firms is expected to fuel this growth.



The parametric insurance market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and region. By type, it is segmented into natural catastrophes, specialty insurance, and others. By industry vertical, it is segregated into agriculture, construction, mining, manufacturing, energy and utility, aerospace and defense, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the parametric insurance market such as Allianz, AXA XL, Chubb, FloodFlash, Jumpstart Insurance Solutions, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Munich Re, Global Parametrics, Swiss Re, and Zurich American Insurance Company. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the parametric insurance industry.

