Insights on the Passivated Emitter Rear Cell Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Targray, Aleo Solar, SunPower, JinkoSolar, JA Solar and Trina Solar

The global passivated emitter rear cell market is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast years, 2023-2027. Increasing demand for better and more efficient energy storage solutions to meet the growing energy requirement worldwide is the primary driver for the global passivated emitter rear cell market.

Solar panels with passivated emitter rear cells (PERCs) contain an extra layer covering the typical solar cells' backs, increasing the efficiency and output of electrical energy from solar radiation. The safety of the solar panels can be enhanced by using PERC (passivated emitter rear cell) modules.

These modules are able to reduce back recombination and prevent longer-wavelength solar light from turning into heat energy, both of which are detrimental to the device and its performance. Market players are continuously making high-end investments in research and development activities to find new innovative solutions and upgrade the existing infrastructure.

Further improvements to the device are being made to lower installation and maintenance costs in addition to improving its efficiency. Modern PERC panels make better use of available space and operate more efficiently even when fewer panels are put in, which reduces installation time and expense.



The global passivated emitter rear cell market segmentation is based on component, type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is divided into monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and thin film. The monocrystalline segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Monocrystalline passivated emitter rear cell is a combination of single-crystal cell, passivated emitter cell, and back cell. The solar panel provides high flexibility and has various placements viability & tilt options without compromising efficiency. Monocrystalline passivated emitter rear cells are also efficient in case of low lighting; thus, regions such as Europe can effectively use these for power generation.



The major market players operating in the global passivated emitter rear cell market are Targray, Aleo Solar, SunPower Corporation, JinkoSolar, JA Solar, and Trina Solar.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global passivated emitter rear cell market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global passivated emitter rear cell market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global passivated emitter rear cell market based on component, type, application, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global passivated emitter rear cell market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global passivated emitter rear cell market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global passivated emitter rear cell market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global passivated emitter rear cell market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global passivated emitter rear cell market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Passivated Emitter Rear Cell Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Considered while Selecting a Supplier

5.3. Satisfaction Level

5.4. Major Challenges Faced



6. Global Passivated Emitter Rear Cell Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Anti-Reflective Coating, Silicon wafers, Passivation layer, Capping Layer, Others)

6.2.2. By Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film)

6.2.3. By Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Utilities)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Passivated Emitter Rear Cell Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Passivated Emitter Rear Cell Market Outlook



9. Europe Passivated Emitter Rear Cell Market Outlook



10. South America Passivated Emitter Rear Cell Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Passivated Emitter Rear Cell Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Targray

14.2. Aleo Solar

14.3. SunPower Corporation

14.4. JinkoSolar

14.5. JA Solar

14.6. Trina Solar



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



